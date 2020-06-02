Amazon has Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at an excellent discount





The same normally goes for last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 , but if you hurry, you can get the 10.5-inch device powered by Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor at a massive $200 off its $649.99 list price.



While there's no expiration date specifically attached to this killer new deal, recent history (and common sense) suggests Amazon will either run out of inventory or jack the tablet's price back up very soon.



Curiously enough, the e-commerce giant seems to be running low on "cloud blue" and "rose blush" stock, despite the fact those two color options are currently discounted by only 80 bucks. You should definitely pick the heavily marked-down "mountain gray" flavor of the 128GB Wi-Fi-only configuration... while you can, which is that much more appealing when you consider the ever so slightly lower price of a freshly released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in an identical storage and connectivity SKU.



As the name suggests, the "regular" Tab S6 is more powerful than its Lite cousin, packing the aforementioned high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC (from last year), as well as a generous 6 gigs of memory in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space. The 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 also impressively manages to squeeze a respectable 7,040mAh battery into an incredibly lightweight body tipping the scales at 420 grams and measuring just 5.7mm in thickness.



The Super AMOLED display is an absolute joy to behold, the quad-speaker system pretty much ideal for home entertainment, not to mention the not-so-expensive tablet (at least right now) also comes with a creativity-encouraging S Pen as standard. Obviously, the productivity-enhancing keyboard is not included and every single such bundle is listed as "currently unavailable" on Amazon.



Meanwhile, you can purchase the Tab S6 with twice the aforementioned local digital hoarding room and an extra 2 gigs of RAM if you so prefer, but there are no discounts to be had on that particular variant at the time of this writing.