You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
This is why Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 units aren’t unfolding fully

If your Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't unfolding fully, it's nothing to worry about.

Samsung Display Galaxy Z Series
Inspecting an unfolded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from the side
A few days ago, a concerning bit of news reached our ears: Fold 7 units weren’t unfolding properly when customers went to look at them in stores. This occurrence now has a semi-official explanation, and the bottom line is that you shouldn’t worry about this if you’re considering buying Samsung’s best foldable.

An insider with close ties to the supply chain has revealed (translated source) that there is nothing inherently wrong with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. They say it’s an “official explanation” but, in Chinese tech circles, that usually means that someone on the inside has relayed this information.

Basically, the Fold 7 has an adhesive that coats its main display. When these phones remain folded for a very long time, and are then unfolded, the adhesive can take a while to fully recover and adapt to its changing form.

Have you encountered this with foldable phones?

Vote View Result


After some general use, the screen should begin to properly unfold. You can also apply slight pressure to unfold it completely, though I’d rather let the adhesive take its time. The gist is that the Fold 7 demo units that consumers encountered this problem with probably remained untouched for quite a while before.



You may even encounter this problem on a Fold 7 that you’ve ordered, but now you know that it doesn’t mean that you’ve received a defective unit. And, if this isn’t your first foldable, you might have already encountered this phenomenon before, and were confused about people making it a big deal. Most Fold 7 units seem to unfold properly without any problems right out of the box.

What’s interesting to me is whether next year’s foldable iPhone will also have this problem. Reports are claiming that Apple’s foldable has the most advanced display and hinge technology in the entire industry. This is because the company has been trying its hardest to produce a foldable phone that has a completely invisible crease. Much like the problem with the Fold 7, however, an invisible crease isn’t seeming too likely with current technology.

Aside from this minor pet peeve, the only real downsides to the Fold 7 are the 4,400 mAh battery, and the lack of S Pen support. Other than that, it’s one of the most advanced phones that Samsung has ever made.

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you'll start seeing in 2026
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Leaked image shows off new iPhone 17 Pro colors, including the orange option

Back Market's Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
