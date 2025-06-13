Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 benchmark listing leaves nothing to the imagination

The upcoming tablet is likely to feature a MediaTek flagship chipset, which might not be so bad after all.

By
Samsung’s next flagship tablets aren’t coming until fall presumably, but we already know quite a lot about the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The two slates were recently spotted on Geekbench, the benchmark score aggregator, which means some of their key specs have been revealed.

Initial reports claimed Samsung has decided to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 or Dimensity 9400+ in its flagship tablets, which was probably a bit disappointing for Samsung fans used to with devices powered by Qualcomm’s chips.

The Dimensity 9400 chipset made its debut last year and will most likely be outclassed by the incoming Dimensity 9500. To make matters worse, MediaTek’s new flagship chipset will be introduced before Samsung’s tablets arrive.

That said, we have one more piece of the puzzles revealed thanks to a new benchmark listing. The regular Galaxy Tab S11 was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with model number SM-X736B.

The tablet listed uses a chipset with eight cores: 1 core @ 3.73GHz, 3 cores @ 3.30GHz, and 4 cores @ 2.40GHz. The base frequency of the chipset is 2.40GHz, but that’s about all the information available at first glance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 benchmark score | Image credit: Abhishek Yadav

However, tipster Abhishek Yadav found even more evidence that the chipset on the Galaxy Tab S11 packs a Mali-G925-Immortalis GPU (graphics processing unit), the same used by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400 and Dimensity 9400+ chips.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra might be equipped with either Dimensity 9400 or Dimensity 9400+ CPUs. It’s also possible that Samsung will put the Dimensity 9400 chip inside its regular Galaxy Tab S11 and the Dimensity 9400+ CPU in the Ultra model.

Besides packing a MediaTek Dimensity 9400/9400+ chipset, the Galaxy Tab S11 seems to come with 12GB RAM and Android 16. The Ultra model is likely to have slightly upgraded specs, but it’s unclear which pieces of hardware will be beefed up.

Both Samsung’s flagship tablets, Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, are expected to be introduced sometime in September. There won’t be a Plus model this year, as Samsung seems to have decided to limit its lineup of flagship tablets to just two models.
Cosmin Vasile
