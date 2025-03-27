The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
Even more Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ info has leaked ahead of the two's launch

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE image
Stop me if you've heard this one before. Everything you need to know about the fast-approaching Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is now out of the bag. Yes, Samsung's next big Android mid-rangers have leaked profusely these last couple of months, but as many details as two recent reports included, the full picture is only available after the latest social media revelations of a relatively well-known and highly reputable industry insider.

One key tidbit that no one was able to confirm before today is practically etched in stone after this hot new leak, along with a bunch of specs and features that were already more or less common knowledge. We've also got some fresh high-quality product images... that look an awful lot like the pictures that came out just last week, and finally, Arsène Lupin can essentially corroborate those previously rumored European price points of both the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus in all variants.

No screen technology upgrade for you!


If you hoped Samsung would make the entire Galaxy Tab S10 family a state-of-the-art AMOLED affair, I'm afraid I'll have to disappoint you today. Yes, it appears that the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ will share an LCD screen tech standard with the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus while also keeping the 90Hz refresh rate support unchanged.

The high-end Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra come with 120Hz refresh rate-capable Dynamic AMOLED panels, mind you, but then again, the brand-new Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 are also stuck using LCD screen technology and they can't even refresh your content at a 90Hz rate.


So, yes, in a way it makes perfect sense for Samsung to leave the display capabilities of the Tab S10 Fan Edition duo unchanged in order to keep the pricing relatively low. After all, the Tab S10 FE Plus will expand its predecessor's screen size from 12.4 to 13.1 inches, while the 10.9-inch Tab S10 FE is set to pack an extra two gigs of RAM in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration compared to the Tab S9 FE.

The biggest upgrade, of course, will see the outdated Exynos 1380 processor swapped for a newer and faster Exynos 1580 chipset, and believe it or not, the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ will also be even thinner than the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus. Unfortunately, that means battery capacity upgrades are simply not possible, although it's probably good news that the 8,000 and 10,090mAh cell sizes are at least not being reduced.

So how much will the Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo cost?


  • €579 - Wi-Fi-only Tab S10 FE with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM;
  • €679 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE with Wi-Fi, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage;
  • €679 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 5G, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM;
  • €779 - 5G-enabled Tab S10 FE with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage;
  • €749 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM;
  • €849 - Tab S10 FE Plus with Wi-Fi, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage;
  • €849 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with 5G, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage;
  • €949 - 5G-enabled Tab S10 FE Plus with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It basically goes without saying that these are the expected, nay, pretty much guaranteed European price tags of Samsung's next mid-range Android giants, and while I could convert those numbers into US dollars, I'd rather do something more useful for my American readers and friends.

Recommended Stories

Because US prices are never direct equivalents of their European counterparts, I believe the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will probably start at $499 stateside, with the cheapest Tab S10 FE+ configuration likely to cost $650 or so. That's a guesstimate based on the $449 and $599 regular starting prices of the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus respectively, and it's fueled by the fact that those Euro tags listed above seem to be a bit higher than the price points of 2023's jumbo-sized Samsung mid-rangers at launch on the old continent.

Interestingly, it appears that the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus will be bundled with a complimentary Smart Book Cover at launch in Europe, which may or may not mean that the two's early US-based adopters will get a similar gift soon enough. By the way, the formal announcement and commercial release dates are still unknown, but it definitely can't be long now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
