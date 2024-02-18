Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Two years after the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro made its debut on the market, Samsung introduced its sequel, the Galaxy Tab Active5. Although the rugged tablet was officially unveiled in the first half of January 2024, US customers had to wait more than a month to be able to get their hands on the tablet.
Apparently, the regular Galaxy Tab Active5 model will be available in the US as an Enterprise Edition, specifically designed for businesses. As far as the price goes, the Galaxy Tab Active5 is now available in the United States for as low as $548.99. The 5G model’s price is set to $659 though.
Also, the rugged tablet sports an 8-inch TFT LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab Active5 is IP68-certified, which means it’s dust and water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes).
It can also withstand concrete drops from up to 1.8m just in case you’re wondering (MIL-STD-810H compliant). The S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Tab Active5 is also water and dust resistant thanks to its IP68 rating. The slate comes with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera for selfies.
Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab Active5 is powered by a 5,050 mAh replaceable battery and runs on Android 14 operating system.
The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition comes with one year of complimentary Knox Suite and a three-year product lifecycle support plan, including one extra year of warranty on top of the basic warranty offered.
Advertised as a “business-ready ruggedized tablet,” the Galaxy Tab Active5 packs significant improvements in performance over the previous model, as well as better durability and security.
