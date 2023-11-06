Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Samsung’s next rugged tablet slated for an early 2024 release

Samsung Tablets
@cosminvasile
Samsung’s next rugged tablet slated for an early 2024 release
Samsung will continue to add new products to its lineup of rugged tablets. The Galaxy Tab Active slates are sturdy enough and perform pretty decent, which is why people buy them. It’s one of the reasons that Samsung rolls out new Galaxy Tab Active models every other year.

The last Galaxy Tab Active series tablet launched by Samsung dates from back 2022, so if you’re wondering where the company’s mid-range rugged tablets are, we have some good news for you.

The folks over at GalaxyClub spotted an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing that suggests Samsung is working on another Galaxy Tab Active tablet, probably the Galaxy Tab Active5.

The FCC listing involves, among other things, a picture of a battery. Additionally, we get to learn the tablet’s model numbers: SM-X300 (Wi-Fi only version) and XM-X306B (5G version).

Samsung’s next rugged tablet slated for an early 2024 release


One thing that’s specific to Tab Active tablets is that they come with removable batteries, and the certification for the one listed at FCC suggests that it’s a removable battery indeed.

Unfortunately, that’s all the information we have about Samsung’s next rugged tablet(s), but since the Galaxy Tab Active5 (or whatever its name) is expected to arrive in early 2024, we probably won’t have to wait for more detail to emerge.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless