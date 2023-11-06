Samsung’s next rugged tablet slated for an early 2024 release
Samsung will continue to add new products to its lineup of rugged tablets. The Galaxy Tab Active slates are sturdy enough and perform pretty decent, which is why people buy them. It’s one of the reasons that Samsung rolls out new Galaxy Tab Active models every other year.
The last Galaxy Tab Active series tablet launched by Samsung dates from back 2022, so if you’re wondering where the company’s mid-range rugged tablets are, we have some good news for you.
The FCC listing involves, among other things, a picture of a battery. Additionally, we get to learn the tablet’s model numbers: SM-X300 (Wi-Fi only version) and XM-X306B (5G version).
One thing that’s specific to Tab Active tablets is that they come with removable batteries, and the certification for the one listed at FCC suggests that it’s a removable battery indeed.
Unfortunately, that’s all the information we have about Samsung’s next rugged tablet(s), but since the Galaxy Tab Active5 (or whatever its name) is expected to arrive in early 2024, we probably won’t have to wait for more detail to emerge.
The last Galaxy Tab Active series tablet launched by Samsung dates from back 2022, so if you’re wondering where the company’s mid-range rugged tablets are, we have some good news for you.
The folks over at GalaxyClub spotted an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing that suggests Samsung is working on another Galaxy Tab Active tablet, probably the Galaxy Tab Active5.
The FCC listing involves, among other things, a picture of a battery. Additionally, we get to learn the tablet’s model numbers: SM-X300 (Wi-Fi only version) and XM-X306B (5G version).
One thing that’s specific to Tab Active tablets is that they come with removable batteries, and the certification for the one listed at FCC suggests that it’s a removable battery indeed.
Unfortunately, that’s all the information we have about Samsung’s next rugged tablet(s), but since the Galaxy Tab Active5 (or whatever its name) is expected to arrive in early 2024, we probably won’t have to wait for more detail to emerge.
Things that are NOT allowed: