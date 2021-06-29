New deal makes the old Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 the best rugged tablet you can buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









That's where the even older Galaxy Tab Active 2 comes in, setting you back a measly $269.99 today only. Commercially released more than three years ago in the US, the mid-range 8-incher is no longer sold directly by Samsung, so you'll need to rely on Woot instead to hook you up with some ultra-affordable brand-new units.





These are backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, mind you, and in case you're wondering, Samsung used to charge as much as $420 for one such device.





You're obviously looking at a Wi-Fi-only variant here capable of accommodating just 16 gigs of data internally while packing an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor in combination with 3 gigs of memory.





Of course, the military-grade design is the Tab Active 2's real selling point, guaranteeing the slate's top-notch resistance against everything from extreme temperatures to low pressure, high altitude, vibration, shock, dust, and obviously, water immersion.





The low-cost tablet also comes with a water-resistant S Pen included as standard while unfortunately running the fairly outdated 9.0 version of Android after originally being released with 7.1 Nougat onboard. That's just the kind of thing you'll need to learn to live with if you want to spend less than three Benjamins on an incredibly robust tablet with an otherwise decent spec sheet.

