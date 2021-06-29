New deal makes the old Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 the best rugged tablet you can buy

New deal makes the old Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 the best rugged tablet you can buy0
Samsung's early 2021-released Galaxy Tab Active 3, for instance, is pretty great but at a retail price of $489.99 and up, the 8-inch model doesn't exactly feel designed for the masses. Despite its more advanced age, 2019's larger and higher-end Galaxy Tab Active Pro is still costlier, normally fetching $600 in a single 64GB storage configuration.
These are backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, mind you, and in case you're wondering, Samsung used to charge as much as $420 for one such device.
Of course, the military-grade design is the Tab Active 2's real selling point, guaranteeing the slate's top-notch resistance against everything from extreme temperatures to low pressure, high altitude, vibration, shock, dust, and obviously, water immersion.
The low-cost tablet also comes with a water-resistant S Pen included as standard while unfortunately running the fairly outdated 9.0 version of Android after originally being released with 7.1 Nougat onboard. That's just the kind of thing you'll need to learn to live with if you want to spend less than three Benjamins on an incredibly robust tablet with an otherwise decent spec sheet.