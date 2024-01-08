Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ may finally arrive in the US
The affordable Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ tablets might be coming to the United States three months after they were officially launched on the market. Both slates went on sale back in October, but they were only available in “select markets.”
The tablets come in three colors – Graphite, Navy, and Silver, and they can be had for as low as $155. One of the two tablets, the Galaxy Tab A9+, recently popped up on Samsung’s US webstore.
The tablet was only briefly listed on Samsung’s website, but it’s enough to confirm the South Korean company plans to make the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ available in the United States very soon.
Specs-wise, the Galaxy Tab A9 is a budget-friendly tablet powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is coupled with 4/64GB or 8/128GB memory. The slate sports an 8.7-inch display with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, and a standard 8-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy Tab A9 is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery and ships with Android 13 right out of the box.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is equipped with a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and packs the same amount of memory. However, the “+” model comes with a larger 11-inch display with 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution and a massive 7040 mAh battery.
In particular, two versions of the Galaxy Tab A9+ were spotted on Samsung’s website by Redditors (via 9to5google): T-Mobile and Verizon. According to the listing, Verizon will be selling the 64GB Galaxy Tab A9+ model for $270 outright, but Samsung will offer a small discount to early adopters.
The other tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9, could sell for about $150, but Samsung may offer a discount on the cheap slate and bring the price closer to the $100 mark.
