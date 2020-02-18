Samsung Android Tablets

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 18, 2020, 5:43 AM
Samsung's next mid-range tablet has leaked alongside key specs
Samsung has been the market leader for quite some time when it comes to Android tablets. Now, in an attempt to further consolidate its position, the South Korean company is preparing to launch yet another mid-range device.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, new renders showcase the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) in its entirety. The tablet features a large 8.4-inch display, as indicated by its name, paired with a 1920 x 1200p resolution and relatively slim bezels, something that’s gradually becoming the norm.

It also appears to feature an aluminum rear panel complete with a small camera in the top-left corner. The lack of antenna lines on the back suggest 4G LTE connectivity won’t be supported, and most certainly not 5G networks.

Completing the physical aspect of this tablet is a power button and volume rocker on the right side. The former likely doubles as a Bixby button, similar to what’s been seen on recent Samsung smartphones.

As for the internal side of things, a recent Google Play Console listing revealed the homegrown Exynos 7904 chipset. This has previously been used inside the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A30 and, in this case, will seemingly be paired with 3GB of RAM.

There’s no word on the storage count yet but 64GB as standard does seem extremely likely. But if that isn’t enough, a microSD card slot is probably included.

