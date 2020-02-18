Samsung's next mid-range tablet has leaked alongside key specs
Courtesy of Android Headlines, new renders showcase the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) in its entirety. The tablet features a large 8.4-inch display, as indicated by its name, paired with a 1920 x 1200p resolution and relatively slim bezels, something that’s gradually becoming the norm.
Completing the physical aspect of this tablet is a power button and volume rocker on the right side. The former likely doubles as a Bixby button, similar to what’s been seen on recent Samsung smartphones.
As for the internal side of things, a recent Google Play Console listing revealed the homegrown Exynos 7904 chipset. This has previously been used inside the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A30 and, in this case, will seemingly be paired with 3GB of RAM.
There’s no word on the storage count yet but 64GB as standard does seem extremely likely. But if that isn’t enough, a microSD card slot is probably included.
