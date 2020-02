Samsung's next budget smartphone has a triple-camera setup

A notched display and a triple-camera setup



A headphone jack is included... But so is microUSB

Also present on the Galaxy A70e is the customary aluminum frame which, in this case, houses a volume rocker and power key on the right side.



Some would say Samsung betrayed its most loyal fans with the Galaxy S20 series by ditching the popular 3.5mm headphone jack. Fortunately, the company is still trying to keep everybody happy in the mid-range segment and has chosen to retain the legacy port on this particular model.



Speaking of legacy ports, the South Korean giant seems to have done the unthinkable and fitted the Galaxy A70e with a microUSB port. Virtually every modern-day smartphone boasts USB-C, so this decision is certainly a disappointing one.



The decision probably won’t please the European Union either. That’s because the political union is looking at forcing manufacturers to adopt USB-C on all smartphones in an attempt to reduce electronic waste, something that could even affect Apple’s Lightning port on iPhones if implemented.



Completing the external package is a bottom-firing speaker and a microphone. It’s unclear if the former works alongside the in-ear speaker to create a stereo setup.

The Galaxy A series covers virtually every price point in the low and mid-range segments. Samsung, however, appears to have found a small gap in the market and is now looking to fill it with the upcoming Galaxy A70e, which has leaked today courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer andFollowing in the footsteps of the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s, the upcoming smartphone features a notched display rather than a punch-hole implementation. But in an attempt to lower costs, Samsung has replaced the Infinity-U panel with an Infinity-V alternative that’s coupled with noticeably thicker bezels and a larger chin.The screen itself is also drastically smaller this time around at 6.1-inches, down from 6.7-inches, and the in-display fingerprint scanner has been replaced with a more traditional capacitive implementation.Samsung has positioned the latter on the back of the phone, next to a vertical camera setup in the top-left corner. It houses three sensors, although some pretty big sensor downgrades are to be expected because of the lower price tag.