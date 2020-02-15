Samsung's next budget smartphone has a triple-camera setup

A headphone jack is included... But so is microUSB

Detailed information is, unfortunately, not yet available but Samsung is still expected to include a primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a depth sensor of some sorts for portrait photography.Also present on the Galaxy A70e is the customary aluminum frame which, in this case, houses a volume rocker and power key on the right side.Some would say Samsung betrayed its most loyal fans with the Galaxy S20 series by ditching the popular 3.5mm headphone jack. Fortunately, the company is still trying to keep everybody happy in the mid-range segment and has chosen to retain the legacy port on this particular model.Speaking of legacy ports, the South Korean giant seems to have done the unthinkable and fitted the Galaxy A70e with a microUSB port. Virtually every modern-day smartphone boasts USB-C, so this decision is certainly a disappointing one.