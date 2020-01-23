Samsung offers decent discount and free keyboard with Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)





Even better, the entry-level variant is currently on sale at a decent $50 discount, although we strongly recommend you consider one of the two costlier models. That's because both the 64 and 128GB storage configurations of the 2019-released Galaxy Tab A 10.1 are themselves marked down by a cool 50 bucks while also including a keyboard book cover at no extra charge.









Said keyboard is separately worth a full Benjamin, so all in all, you're looking at saving a hefty $150 here. Keep in mind that Samsung is pairing the 64 and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the $230 and $280 variants with a generous 3 gigs of memory, up from only a 2GB RAM count on the 32GB storage configuration fetching $180 right now.





Otherwise, the three models are obviously identical, sharing a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, a reasonably fast Exynos 7904 processor, a premium Dolby Atmos surround sound system, and a 6,150mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours on a single charge.



