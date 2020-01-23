Samsung offers decent discount and free keyboard with Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Sprint Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 23, 2020, 9:05 AM
Samsung's Android tablet lineup can be pretty confusing, but if you're in the market for a reasonably priced mid-ranger, it's not hard to choose at all. The aptly named Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) typically starts at $230 with more than respectable specs and features in tow, including an almost surprisingly sleek design sporting "minimal bezels" for a "maximum view."

Even better, the entry-level variant is currently on sale at a decent $50 discount, although we strongly recommend you consider one of the two costlier models. That's because both the 64 and 128GB storage configurations of the 2019-released Galaxy Tab A 10.1 are themselves marked down by a cool 50 bucks while also including a keyboard book cover at no extra charge.

Said keyboard is separately worth a full Benjamin, so all in all, you're looking at saving a hefty $150 here. Keep in mind that Samsung is pairing the 64 and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the $230 and $280 variants with a generous 3 gigs of memory, up from only a 2GB RAM count on the 32GB storage configuration fetching $180 right now.

Otherwise, the three models are obviously identical, sharing a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, a reasonably fast Exynos 7904 processor, a premium Dolby Atmos surround sound system, and a 6,150mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours on a single charge.

While we would naturally not recommend you choose the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) over high-end alternatives like Apple's most recent iPad Pros or the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, this is arguably a more impressive slate than Amazon's 2019-refreshed Fire HD 10, which normally starts at $150. In fact, we'd even venture to say Samsung's newest 10-incher is the best all-around tablet you can get on a tight budget.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 10.1" 1200 x 1920 pixels
  • Camera / 5 MP front
  • Processor Samsung Exynos 7, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 128GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 6150 mAh

samsung-galaxy-tab-a-10-1-2019-deals-discount-free-keyboard
