Samsung offers decent discount and free keyboard with Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
Check out the deals here
Said keyboard is separately worth a full Benjamin, so all in all, you're looking at saving a hefty $150 here. Keep in mind that Samsung is pairing the 64 and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the $230 and $280 variants with a generous 3 gigs of memory, up from only a 2GB RAM count on the 32GB storage configuration fetching $180 right now.
Otherwise, the three models are obviously identical, sharing a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, a reasonably fast Exynos 7904 processor, a premium Dolby Atmos surround sound system, and a 6,150mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours on a single charge.
While we would naturally not recommend you choose the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) over high-end alternatives like Apple's most recent iPad Pros or the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, this is arguably a more impressive slate than Amazon's 2019-refreshed Fire HD 10, which normally starts at $150. In fact, we'd even venture to say Samsung's newest 10-incher is the best all-around tablet you can get on a tight budget.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):