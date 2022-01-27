Notification Center

Samsung

New Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra images leak, and a notch is clearly visible

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra images leak, and a notch is clearly visible
Samsung's first Unpacked 2022 event is nearly upon us and with it approaching fast we get to see more and more details of the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series that you can reserve to buy right now from the links below, leaking out in what looks like official press images already. 

Today is time for the big and beautiful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to shine, courtesy of Mr Evan Blass who provides a complete set of high-res press images depicting Samsung's upcoming tablet from all sides.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra already leaked out in the flesh by none other than Amazon itself which listed the whole series prematurely, but its svelte design gets one more confirmation thanks to Mr. Blass's renders now. It's a big full-res image so be patient while it renders.


As you can see above, the Tab S8 Ultra is truly massive, with rumors pegging it at nearly 13 inches in length and over eighth inches in width. It finally becomes clear from Mr. Blass's picture that it will indeed have a notch that houses two front-facing cameras, as rumored before, perhaps for wide and ultrawide angle shots and video chat or better portrait mode separation.

Apparently, Samsung is prepared to beat even the larger 12.9" iPad Pro 2021 with the 14.6" AMOLED display Ultra that could come in a WQXGA+ resolution of 3000 x 1800 pixels, powered by the flagship 2022 processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. 

On top of that, Samsung has reportedly managed to shoehorn a huge 11200mAh battery in it, and supplied it with 45W charging speed circuitry so you don't spend too much time by the charger.

True to its size, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to land with a 16GB RAM/512GB storage version, all the while it would house two 12MP cameras in its notch which may or may not be used for biometric identification purposes. 

As for the Tab S8 Ultra pricing it would probably be north of the $1000 barrier given that the smallest Tab S8 child is rumored to land at $850. Any takers?

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
  • Display 14.6 inches 2600 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 11200 mAh
  • OS Android 12
