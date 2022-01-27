New Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra images leak, and a notch is clearly visible

As you can see above, the Tab S8 Ultra is truly massive, with rumors pegging it at nearly 13 inches in length and over eighth inches in width. It finally becomes clear from Mr. Blass's picture that it will indeed have a notch that houses two front-facing cameras, as rumored before, perhaps for wide and ultrawide angle shots and video chat or better portrait mode separation.





Apparently, Samsung is prepared to beat even the larger 12.9" iPad Pro 2021 with the 14.6" AMOLED display Ultra that could come in a WQXGA+ resolution of 3000 x 1800 pixels, powered by the flagship 2022 processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





On top of that, Samsung has reportedly managed to shoehorn a huge 11200mAh battery in it, and supplied it with 45W charging speed circuitry so you don't spend too much time by the charger.





True to its size, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to land with a 16GB RAM/512GB storage version, all the while it would house two 12MP cameras in its notch which may or may not be used for biometric identification purposes.





As for the Tab S8 Ultra pricing it would probably be north of the $1000 barrier given that the smallest Tab S8 child is rumored to land at $850. Any takers?