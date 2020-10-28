iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Nearly five-year-old Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are getting a new software update

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 28, 2020, 10:52 AM
Nearly five-year-old Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are getting a new software update
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are officially no longer eligible for software updates, and when a security patch was rolled out in March, many thought it was their final one. Luckily for the owner of these two phones, a new update is now being deployed, reports SamMobile.

Galaxy S7 series is receiving the September 2020 security patch 


The phones came out back in 2016 with Android 6.0, which makes them nearly five years old. In 2018, they were upgraded to Android 8, which was their last OS upgrade. 

Currently, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users in the UK and Canada are receiving the September 2020 security update. The patch weighs nearly 70MB and will likely make it to other markets soon.

Samsung recently committed to three years of Android updates, but this only applies to recent flagships, some Galaxy A series phones, and foldable handsets. 

The company sometimes addresses critical vulnerabilities on unsupported older phones, and this could be the case with the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge too. Nonetheless, it's still commendable to see Samsung support phones which do not even qualify for quarterly security updates any longer. 

Per today's report, the software update improves performance and device stability, and also irons out some bugs.  

If you haven't received the security update yet, you can check for it manually. Simply go to Settings, then navigate to Software update, and then tap Download and install.

Related phones

Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.5
 Based on 19 Reviews
$249 Amazon $850 Cj
  • Display 5.1 inches 2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 8.0 Oreo Samsung TouchWiz UI
Galaxy S7 edge
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 33 Reviews
$380 Amazon $300 Ebay
  • Display 5.5 inches 2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3600 mAh
  • OS Android 8.0 Oreo Samsung TouchWiz UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Review
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Camera Comparison: what has changed?
Popular stories
Apple iPad Air (2020) Review
Popular stories
Samsung could copy Apple and ship the Galaxy S21 5G without a charger and headphones

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless