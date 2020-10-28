Nearly five-year-old Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are getting a new software update

Galaxy S7 series is receiving the September 2020 security patch



The phones came out back in 2016 with Android 6.0, which makes them nearly five years old. In 2018, they were upgraded to Android 8, which was their last OS upgrade.



Currently, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users in the UK and Canada are receiving the September 2020 security update. The patch weighs nearly 70MB and will likely make it to other markets soon.



Samsung recently committed to Samsung recently committed to three years of Android updates , but this only applies to recent flagships, some Galaxy A series phones, and foldable handsets.



The company sometimes addresses critical vulnerabilities on unsupported older phones, and this could be the case with the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge too. Nonetheless, it's still commendable to see Samsung support phones which do not even qualify for quarterly security updates any longer.



Per today's report, the software update improves performance and device stability, and also irons out some bugs.





If you haven't received the security update yet, you can check for it manually. Simply go to Settings, then navigate to Software update, and then tap Download and install.