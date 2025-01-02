Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta

By
0comments
Samsung Software updates
Image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in hand
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is about to get a boost in the unlocking department. A new report claims that when One UI 7 — which is currently in its beta testing phase —  moves on to its third beta update, it'll bring some exciting changes for those who use the fingerprint scanner to unlock their devices.

Samsung has been running a beta program for Galaxy S24 owners for a short time now, and this upcoming update will be the third in the series. The update is expected to drop sometime in the first week of January, and it's set to make unlocking your phone with the fingerprint scanner much faster. This is thanks to improvements in the transition animations when locking and unlocking the device.

Interestingly, the leak also reveals that the sound the device makes when locking and unlocking is also getting an upgrade. It's supposed to be much clearer now. This might seem like a small detail, but it's these little touches that can really enhance the overall user experience.


While Samsung is still putting the finishing touches on this third beta update, leaks give us a sneak peek at what's in store. There's even a video, which you can watch above, showcasing the faster fingerprint unlocking in action. It definitely looks promising.

For those who aren't part of the beta program, you'll have to wait a bit longer to experience these improvements. The stable version of One UI 7 is expected to launch with the Galaxy S25 series, which likely means a release sometime in February.

This new version of One UI promises to be a major upgrade with system-wide enhancements, Galaxy AI improvements, and much more. It seems like Samsung has taken its time to really polish this update, and I'm excited to see how it all comes together.

Personally, I'm really looking forward to the faster fingerprint unlocking on the Galaxy S24 series. Any improvement in speed and efficiency is always a welcome addition to any device, particularly those that are in the flagship category.
