Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and preorder reservation bonus to expect
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24 series event is fast approaching, with preorder reservations reportedly scheduled for right after the new year festivities roll away and release towards the end of January. As usual, Samsung may give up to $100 Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder reservation discounts and various other S24 deals when the preorders start in mid-January, so let's preview all the Galaxy S24 deals and preorder gifts to expect once the phones are announced!
Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra prices and storage versions to expect
|Model
|Price
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|$1199 (256GB), $1379 (512GB), $1619 (1TB)
|Galaxy S24
|$799 (128GB), $860 (256GB)
|Galaxy S24+
|$999 (256GB), $1119 (512GB)
Galaxy S24 series deals to expect at Samsung
- Exclusive Orange, Light Blue,Light Green colors (rumored)
- Free 256GB and 512GB storage upgrades.
- Up to $900 trade-ins (for cracked screen phones, too).
- Exclusive 1TB storage version of the S24 Ultra.
- Up to 30% discount bundles with the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds, or Galaxy Tab S9 series.
Samsung's own store is usually the one where the best deals on its own phones can be found, especially in the preorder period. The best Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra offers are likely to include exclusive colors, free storage, and a 1TB option you can only get at Samsung's store. Even the T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon S24 Ultra versions would be cheapest via Samsung with better bonuses up to a free S24+, a $999 value!
The exclusive Galaxy S24 series colors are rumored to be Orange, Light Blue, and Light Green this time around that you can't get anywhere else, plus trade-in offers which include devices with a cracked screen. The cracked screen trade-in offer of Samsung is particularly good, despite that carriers like Verizon or AT&T now also have a pretty cash-for-clunkers phone trade-in policy.
At one point, Samsung was offering to trade your cracked screen phone for its finest in the S line and give you up to $1000 in exchange for it, but for the S23 series it had a more modest trade-in policy and that will probably translate to the S23 line, too.
Galaxy S24 series T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T deals to expect
- Instant activation bonus if you get your carrier Galaxy S24 model at Samsung.
- Free Galaxy S24 or S24+ (in the preorder period) for any phone at AT&T and Verizon.
- Free Galaxy S24 at T-Mobile with select unlimited 5G plan subscription.
Both Verizon and AT&T knock $800-$1000 off latest flagship phones in their preorder period and shortly thereafter. That's a free Galaxy S24+ right there, with all the Samsung store credit or free accessories that the manufacturer doles out to boot. For AT&T, that's in exchange for any old phone with a value of at least $35 that you have:
- Up to $1000 in bill credits with trade-in of an eligible smartphone with trade-in value of $95 or higher.
- Up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in of an eligible smartphone with trade-in value of $35-94.
Verizon has a similar policy, while T-Mobile had the least generous discounts of $400 off with trades. The carrier offers on a Galaxy S24+ could be the same as for the S24 Ultra, but its lower $999 starting price would mean you could you get it for free against any of the phones below, as AT&T currently lists:
- Apple iPhone: iPhone SE (2nd Gen), X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 12 mini, iPhone SE (3rd gen), 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy: A23, A23 5G, A32, A32 5G, A42 5G, A515G, A52, A52s, A52 5G, A53, A70, A71, A71 5G, A72, M52 5G, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, S21 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Note9, Note10, Note10 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold, Z Fold 5G, Z Flip3 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, XCover Pro 6
- Google: Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 5, 5a, 6a, 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7Pro
- LG: Stylo6, V50, V60 ThinQ, WING 5G
- OTHER: One Plus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, One Plus 8, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto Edge, Moto Edge+, Asus Rog Phone 3, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto razr 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Moto edge+ 5G UW
Galaxy S24 deals on Amazon
Amazon is expected to offers up to a $200 discount when you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, or the Galaxy S24 there, usually in the form of a gift card. In addition, it will throw any free storage upgrade or accessory offer that Samsung start strong with in the Galaxy S24 preorder period.
Will the Galaxy S23 price drop?
When the S24 series launches, the Galaxy S23 line is likely to be deprecated by Samsung, as happened in the last few years. Samsung could still sell some inventory at a reduced price, though, but then it is likely to offer the Galaxy S23 series phones in renewed condition for much cheaper than their original launch prices and even the Galaxy S23 deals prices.
Will there be unlocked Galaxy S24?
Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and other places should have the Galaxy S24 series as unlocked versions. As usual, though Samsung is the one that could offer the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra at the best price with generous trade in and store credit bonus offers. The best part is that it is also the only place to get the exclusive Orange, Light Blue, and Light Green colors, as well as the 1TB storage version that is typically only available at Samsung as unlocked phone.
Will there be Galaxy S24 carrier deals?
Right now, you can trade any basic phone worth $95 at AT&T and get $1000 off a flagship Samsung. Verizon offers a similar deal as it takes damaged phones in exchange. Thus, a $1000 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or $800 the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ at major US carriers are not out of the question once the Galaxy S24 series preorders start in mid-January.
Things that are NOT allowed: