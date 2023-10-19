Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and preorder reservation bonus to expect

The Galaxy S23 can be yours for free with eligible trade-in for the AT&T or the T-Mobile version. For Verizon, US Cellular, or unlocked, you pay only $99.99 with trade-in. If you'd like more storage, the 256GB version can be yours for FREE with trade-in on AT&T and T-Mobile, for $59.99 at Verizon, and for $159.99 at US Cellular or unlocked.

With an eligible trade-in, the Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $0 for AT&T and T-Mobile. US Cellular, or Unlocked variants start at $299.99 for the 256GB version. Verizon's version starts at $199.99, and of course, all these discounts are with eligible trade-in. If you wish to go for the 512GB version, you can have it starting from $119.99 (for AT&T and T-Mobile).

Going for AT&T or T-Mobile gets you the S23 Ultra starting at $199.99 (with trade-in). The unlocked model starts at $449.99. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular and Verizon, and there the phone starts at $449.99 and $399.99 respectively. Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung!

At one point, Samsung was offering to trade your cracked screen phone for its finest in the S line and give you up to $1000 in exchange for it, but for the S23 series it had a more modest trade-in policy and that will probably translate to the S23 line, too.

Galaxy S24 series T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T deals to expect





Instant activation bonus if you get your carrier Galaxy S24 model at Samsung.

model at Samsung. Free Galaxy S24 or S24+ (in the preorder period) for any phone at AT&T and Verizon .

or S24+ (in the preorder period) for any phone at AT&T and . Free Galaxy S24 at T-Mobile with select unlimited 5G plan subscription.





Both Verizon and AT&T knock $800-$1000 off latest flagship phones in their preorder period and shortly thereafter. That's a free Galaxy S24 + right there, with all the Samsung store credit or free accessories that the manufacturer doles out to boot. For AT&T, that's in exchange for any old phone with a value of at least $35 that you have:





Up to $1000 in bill credits with trade-in of an eligible smartphone with trade-in value of $95 or higher.

Up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in of an eligible smartphone with trade-in value of $35-94.





Verizon has a similar policy, while T-Mobile had the least generous discounts of $400 off with trades. The carrier offers on a Galaxy S24 + could be the same as for the S24 Ultra, but its lower $999 starting price would mean you could you get it for free against any of the phones below, as AT&T currently lists:





Apple iPhone: iPhone SE (2nd Gen), X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 12 mini, iPhone SE (3rd gen), 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

(3rd gen), 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy: A23, A23 5G, A32, A32 5G, A42 5G, A515G, A52, A52s, A52 5G, A53, A70, A71, A71 5G, A72, M52 5G, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, S21 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Note9, Note10, Note10 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold, Z Fold 5G, Z Flip3 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, XCover Pro 6

Google: Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 5, 5a, 6a, 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7Pro

LG: Stylo6, V50, V60 ThinQ, WING 5G

OTHER: One Plus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, One Plus 8, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto Edge, Moto Edge+, Asus Rog Phone 3, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto razr 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Moto edge+ 5G UW



