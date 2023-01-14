Samsung could raise the price of one Galaxy S23 model but it won't sting much

Samsung has confirmed an event for February 1 where it will probably reveal the Galaxy S23 range . We have seen a truckload of leaks in recent days, corroborating earlier rumors about design and specs . A couple of reports had said Samsung could hike the price of its next S Series flagships and it looks like they were partially true.





Galaxy S22 sales allegedly fell short of expectations so even though Samsung was faced with rising costs, it was wary of passing that on to consumers out of fear of losing them to Apple. A Korean outlet recently said that prices will rise about 10 to 20 percent compared to last year. The company has apparently settled on a middle ground.

Only the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be costlier





A new leaker on the block who tweets from the handle @RGcloudS has some new info to share on this topic.









Per the leaker, prices will remain unchanged on the standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus. That means we can expect the 8GB/128GB Galaxy S23 to cost $799 and the 8GB/256GB model to retail for $849. Similarly, the S23 Plus will cost the same as its predecessor, meaning the 8GB/128GB variant will go for $999 and the 8GB/256GB version will set you back $1,049.





Now, even though the S23 and S23 Plus are rumored to feature a new processor, bigger batteries, a fresh back design, and a new selfie camera, most users won't see these changes as monumental, so it would be difficult to justify a price increase.





The S22 Plus presumably didn't perform well, sparking rumors that there will be no S24 Plus next year . A price increase for the S23 Plus would definitely be a risky move, so Samsung is making the right call by sticking to last year's prices.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra could be costlier than its successor though. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage costs $1,199. RGcloudS says that storage will start at 256GB this year, which aligns with an earlier rumor, and the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM will cost $1,249. That would be a price increase of $50. The 12GB/512GB model will require you to cough up $1,349 and the 12GB/1TB model could retail for $1,499.





Most reports agree that the Galaxy S23 range will be available in the colors Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black but the S23 Ultra might also come in some additional hues which will be sold in limited quantities. Today's rumor hints that these exclusive color variants, as well as the 1TB Ultra, will be delayed by about two to six weeks.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra allegedly accounted for 45 percent of total S22 sales and is one of the best premium phones around. Its successor is expected to flaunt a 200MP camera that will produce highly detailed photos. Samsung teasers suggest that it will also take impressive nighttime shots.





Samsung seems quite confident that consumers will be willing to pay a high amount for the S23 Ultra. Also, the new price will likely not sting much, given the phone will also have more storage.