Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Ice Universe: Here's how Samsung plans to perfect the Galaxy S23 series

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
More Galaxy S23 details emerge
The rumor mill is a curious thing, especially when it comes to Samsung: we seem to know everything there is to Samsung's upcoming crop of 2023 flagship phones, and we've reached such a checkpoint, that even arbitrary improvements and subjective upgrades seemingly get leaked all the time. Yes, we really do know everything about the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The latest barrage in this unstoppable foray of rumors that pound Samsung's NDA policies come straight from Ice Universe, a prolific Twitter user and leakster that seemingly always has something new to say about the upcoming devices of the largest Android manufacturer in the world. 

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Ice Universe has it that Samsung has paid a lot of attention to both the audio and camera experience this year. In the words of the insider, "speaker sound quality, especially bass" has been improved," which sounds (no pun intended) like an excellent way to amp up the overall premium experience that the Galaxy S23 lineup is always striving for. Additionally, the  microphone quality has reportedly also been enhanced, which could surely improve the quality in both calls and during video recording. 

Usually, Samsung's flagships are up there with the best, but face strong competition from all sides when it comes to audio experience, mostly from Apple's camp, so it's exciting to hear that Samsung is paying attention to this aspect of its flagships.

Another area that has scored additional refinements is the overall camera experience. Ice Universe says that the slow focusing issues that introduced some lag during quick photography sessions has been mostly eliminated. True and consistent zero shutter lag would be a dream come true for photography enthusiasts that would sport Samsung's flagship phones, especially the spectacular Galaxy S23 Ultra


What's more, Ice Universe also hypes up the "excellent anti-shake" of the Galaxy S23 series, which essentially means that Samsung has seemingly improved the hybrid optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS+EIS), potentially eliminating more jitter and undesirable motion blur from photos and videos. You can never have too good stabilization, so any improvement in this area that will deliver smoother looking videos is, of course, more than welcome!


Of course, it's hard to say if any of these nuggets of preliminary information will hold water come February, and we literally can't wait to hold the all-new Galaxy S23 phones in our hands and see for ourselves if all the rumored improvements are real. Chances are that these enhancements will quite possibly enrich the user experience by a mile. 

As a reminder, the Galaxy S23 series is coming very, very soon: the official announcement of Samsung's next flagship lineup is scheduled for February 1, with a scheduled release in about two or three weeks afterwards, by mid-February. All of the devices will be packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as Samsung has forgone its own line of Exynos chips in favor of the more efficient and faster Snapdragon chip. 

The star of the show, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will come with a 200MP main camera and a 10X periscope camera, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 will pack 50MP cameras. The lineup will also employ a slightly refreshed design, but mostly retain the same price point as its predecessors. 


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless