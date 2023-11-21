Verizon and AT&T are finally updating their Galaxy S23 series devices to Android 14
While Samsung is hard at work on spreading the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 love to as many different devices in as many different countries as possible, US carriers are (as always) several steps behind the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. Of course, it's better to be late than... buggy to this type of update rollout party, and to be completely fair, Verizon and AT&T are not delivering their very own Android 14 goodie packs to the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra that late.
According to the always reliable and well-informed folks at SamMobile, both over-the-air updates for all three ultra-high-end handsets are currently underway, and at least as far as Verizon is concerned, we have official confirmation on the operator's support webpages as well.
Big Red is kind enough to detail this massive and undeniably major collection of add-ons, new features, UI tweaks, and performance enhancements too, confirming that the latest November 2023 security patches are included in addition to too many Quick panel, Camera, Video Player, Photo Editor, Calendar, Reminder, and Settings changes to list here.
All in all, you're looking at a download of well over 3GB, both on AT&T and Verizon, which is absolutely huge by any standards, obviously requiring a lot of free storage space, battery juice, and patience on your part.
The incredibly popular and extremely well-reviewed S23 trio composed of base, Plus, and Ultra flagships started receiving stable Android 14 treats with One UI 6 customizations sprinkled on top nearly a month ago in "international" territories.
Somewhat surprisingly, a US rollout very quickly followed, but only on T-Mobile. Unlocked devices then joined the party a little over a week ago, and now the circle is complete thanks to Verizon and AT&T. Up next, the race is on between the nation's top three wireless service providers as far as their Android 14 updates for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra are concerned.
