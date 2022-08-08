Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and secret codename leak out





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers





In any case, the leaked codenames of Samsung's next non-bendable flagship are coming from an early firmware build courtesy of the PassionateGeekz leakster account (via Pricebaba ). We are actually seeing the name Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mentioned for the first time here, as you can see in the respective firmware code strings below:









The Galaxy S23 Ultra is codenamed DM3 internally and we can only guess what does this stand for, while the model number is denoted as SM-S918, an apparent follow-up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's SM-S908.





All of the leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers are as follows SM-S918BDS, SM-S918U, SM-S918U1, and SM-S918W are all associated with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As usual, the suffixes denote the dual-sim and unlocked versions for various geographical regions, too, but the key takeaway here are that there is indeed such a flagship phone that is currently being prepared by Samsung, in case anybody had doubts.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be the bee's knees when it comes to specs, with a sole and frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset version without any Exynos to muddy the waters, unsurpassed 5G modem connectivity, a new M12 OLED display generation by Samsung, and, above all, a 200MP main camera with an HP2 sensor that will be customized for the Ultra, and the Ultra only.