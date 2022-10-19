Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone

Samsung Android Deals
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.

Galaxy S22 Ultra deal


The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2022. Not only does it offer high-end specs, a hefty battery, and a terrific 108MP camera, but it also supports the S Pen stylus and even includes a slot for it. The 128GB version of the phone usually costs $1,200, but you can currently have it for $850 as Best Buy has discounted it by a whopping $350. The 256GB and 512GB models have also been discounted by the same amount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB

Unlocked | 6.8 inches 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | 5,000 mAh battery
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB

Unlocked | 6.8 inches 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | 5,000 mAh battery
$350 off (27%)
$949 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB

Unlocked | 6.8 inches 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | 5,000 mAh battery
$350 off (25%)
$1049 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal


Foldable phones are all the rage these days, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most feature-packed and robust foldable phones which open up into a tablet. It has a boosted version of the chip that powers the Galaxy S22 Ultra and comes with a wider screen than the previous generation for better usability. It has also been equipped with a more capable camera array for better camera performance. On top of that, this phone also supports the S Pen.

The Fold 4 has also been marked down by $350, which makes the price more palatable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB

7.6 inches 120Hz inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 4,400 mAh battery
$350 off (18%)
$1569 99
$1919 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Fold 4 1TB

7.6 inches 120Hz inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 4,400 mAh battery
$350 off (16%)
$1809 99
$2159 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal


If you would like a bendable phone but find the book-like Fold 4 too big, the Flip 4 is an excellent choice. Like the Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 also has Qualcomm's latest flagship chip under the hood. The 2022 version has a bigger battery and a new main camera, which makes it a lot better than the Flip 3, which by the way was the most popular foldable phone of 2021. The outer display is also very useful and lets you do a lot of stuff without needing to unfold the device.

The base model which usually retails for $1,000 is currently being sold by Best Buy for 700 bucks. The 256GB and 512GB models are also $300 off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz internal display | 1.9 inches outer display | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB

6.7 inches 120Hz internal display | 1.9 inches outer display | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery
$300 off (28%)
$759 99
$1059 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB

6.7 inches 120Hz internal display | 1.9 inches outer display | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery
$300 off (25%)
$879 99
$1179 99
Buy at BestBuy

These are all unlocked models and the only stipulation is that you will have to activate today with either T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple is inching closer to Samsung in gloomy global smartphone market
Apple is inching closer to Samsung in gloomy global smartphone market
Samsung releases new research showing how the pandemic changed our sleeping habits
Samsung releases new research showing how the pandemic changed our sleeping habits
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
Netflix to charge extra fees for extra users in 2023
Netflix to charge extra fees for extra users in 2023
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Google is rolling out three new features to Google TV's kids profiles
Google is rolling out three new features to Google TV's kids profiles

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless