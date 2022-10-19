Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone

If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.

Galaxy S22 Ultra deal





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2022 . Not only does it offer high-end specs, a hefty battery, and a terrific 108MP camera, but it also supports the S Pen stylus and even includes a slot for it. The 128GB version of the phone usually costs $1,200, but you can currently have it for $850 as Best Buy has discounted it by a whopping $350. The 256GB and 512GB models have also been discounted by the same amount.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB Unlocked | 6.8 inches 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | 5,000 mAh battery $350 off (29%) $849 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Unlocked | 6.8 inches 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | 5,000 mAh battery $350 off (27%) $949 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB Unlocked | 6.8 inches 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera | 5,000 mAh battery $350 off (25%) $1049 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal





Foldable phones are all the rage these days, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most feature-packed and robust foldable phones which open up into a tablet. It has a boosted version of the chip that powers the Galaxy S22 Ultra and comes with a wider screen than the previous generation for better usability. It has also been equipped with a more capable camera array for better camera performance. On top of that, this phone also supports the S Pen.





The Fold 4 has also been marked down by $350, which makes the price more palatable.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB 7.6 inches 120Hz inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 4,400 mAh battery $350 off (18%) $1569 99 $1919 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Z Fold 4 1TB 7.6 inches 120Hz inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 4,400 mAh battery $350 off (16%) $1809 99 $2159 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal





If you would like a bendable phone but find the book-like Fold 4 too big, the Flip 4 is an excellent choice. Like the Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 also has Qualcomm's latest flagship chip under the hood. The 2022 version has a bigger battery and a new main camera, which makes it a lot better than the Flip 3, which by the way was the most popular foldable phone of 2021. The outer display is also very useful and lets you do a lot of stuff without needing to unfold the device.





The base model which usually retails for $1,000 is currently being sold by Best Buy for 700 bucks. The 256GB and 512GB models are also $300 off right now.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz internal display | 1.9 inches outer display | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB 6.7 inches 120Hz internal display | 1.9 inches outer display | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery $300 off (28%) $759 99 $1059 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB 6.7 inches 120Hz internal display | 1.9 inches outer display | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery $300 off (25%) $879 99 $1179 99 Buy at BestBuy





These are all unlocked models and the only stipulation is that you will have to activate today with either T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint.