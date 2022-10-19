Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Galaxy S22 Ultra deal
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2022. Not only does it offer high-end specs, a hefty battery, and a terrific 108MP camera, but it also supports the S Pen stylus and even includes a slot for it. The 128GB version of the phone usually costs $1,200, but you can currently have it for $850 as Best Buy has discounted it by a whopping $350. The 256GB and 512GB models have also been discounted by the same amount.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal
Foldable phones are all the rage these days, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most feature-packed and robust foldable phones which open up into a tablet. It has a boosted version of the chip that powers the Galaxy S22 Ultra and comes with a wider screen than the previous generation for better usability. It has also been equipped with a more capable camera array for better camera performance. On top of that, this phone also supports the S Pen.
The Fold 4 has also been marked down by $350, which makes the price more palatable.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
If you would like a bendable phone but find the book-like Fold 4 too big, the Flip 4 is an excellent choice. Like the Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 also has Qualcomm's latest flagship chip under the hood. The 2022 version has a bigger battery and a new main camera, which makes it a lot better than the Flip 3, which by the way was the most popular foldable phone of 2021. The outer display is also very useful and lets you do a lot of stuff without needing to unfold the device.
The base model which usually retails for $1,000 is currently being sold by Best Buy for 700 bucks. The 256GB and 512GB models are also $300 off right now.
These are all unlocked models and the only stipulation is that you will have to activate today with either T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint.
