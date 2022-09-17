Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is an excellent phone. It comes with a vivid and fluid 6.8 inches screen and offers blazing fast performance, thanks to the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.





The phone has a distinct and recognizable back design devoid of a camera bump. It boasts a very impressive quad camera setup with a 108MP main camera and 10MP telephoto unit with 10x zoom and amazing low-light imaging capabilities.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | quad-camera array with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery $950 off (79%) $250 $1200 Buy at Samsung





The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and lasts a long time on a single charge and unlike most phones on the market, it not only supports a stylus but also has a slot for the S Pen.





In short, if you need top-notch core specs and a superior zoom camera, this is the phone to get.





Samsung has discounted the phone by $150 for a limited time, meaning you can get the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage model for $1,050, and you can save a further $800 if you turn in an old and used phone.





This deal will not last forever so get your Galaxy S22 Ultra before it expires.



