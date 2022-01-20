Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 90
Samsung Unpacked expectations
Samsung is expected to reveal three new Galaxy S22 phones. These should be the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter is the most premium one. This phone is reported to come with a built-in S Pen, which is a first for the Galaxy S series. This decision of course is logical, due to the fact that Samsung decided to ditch its Note series last year.
Samsung’s other Galaxy S22 models will be powered by the same processors, but they will probably have less RAM. The non-Ultra Galaxy S22 phones are expected to feature a more modest 50MP triple-camera system and smaller batteries and screens. All Galaxy S22 phones are expected to come with Android 12 out of the box.
Recently Samsung finally released its Galaxy S21 FE. According to some, the delay of this smartphone makes it a hard pill to swallow, as it comes with a price of $699 and specs from last year.
Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ leaked photos
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 rumors
Samsung is also reportedly announcing its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. It is unconfirmed as to whether we will see one or more models debut in the coming weeks.
Alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy include a very big 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with a rather controversial notch in the middle. The premium tablet should also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, have up to 16GB of RAM, and feature four stereo speakers, two selfie cameras, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The Tab S8 series will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. These tablets offered premium built, great specs, and good looks.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are another two Samsung tablets reported to be announced soon. Unlike the Tab S8 Ultra, these won’t feature a controversial dual-selfie-camera notch and will have smaller displays. Nevertheless, the non-Ultra Tab S8 devices should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor too.
All Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are expected to arrive with Android 12 out of the box and S-Pen support.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Once again both OnePlus and Samsung are releasing their 2022 flagships at a similar time. The OnePlus 10 Pro has already seen its debut in China, and it should soon be available globally too. The two rivals are expected to hit the stores at pretty much the same time and have similar to one another price tags.
OnePlus has included some impressive specs in its new beast of a phone, like 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 50MP triple-camera system. The screen of the OnePlus is also impressive, but is all this going to be enough to beat Samsung? We will find out soon enough, so stay tuned.
Story timeline
