Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ leaked photos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 rumors

Samsung is also reportedly announcing its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. It is unconfirmed as to whether we will see one or more models debut in the coming weeks.Alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy include a very big 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with a rather controversial notch in the middle. The premium tablet should also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, have up to 16GB of RAM, and feature four stereo speakers, two selfie cameras, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.The Tab S8 series will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. These tablets offered premium built, great specs, and good looks.The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are another two Samsung tablets reported to be announced soon. Unlike the Tab S8 Ultra, these won’t feature a controversial dual-selfie-camera notch and will have smaller displays. Nevertheless, the non-Ultra Tab S8 devices should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor too.All Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are expected to arrive with Android 12 out of the box and S-Pen support.