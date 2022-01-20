Notification Center

Samsung Android

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 devices on February 9
Samsung’sGalaxy S22 series is just weeks away from its announcement, and now new information has surfaced suggesting there won’t be a delay. According to tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the new flagship lineup will launch on February 9. The tipster says they are 100% sure, but you should still take this information with a grain of salt.

Ice Universe states that Samsung will announce its long-awaited Galaxy Tab S8 series at the event as well. The event is allegedly going to take place at 11 PM Beijing time which is 9 AM CT. There isn’t any confirmation whether the event will include an audience or it will only stream online.

Samsung Unpacked expectations


Samsung is expected to reveal three new Galaxy S22 phones. These should be the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter is the most premium one. This phone is reported to come with a built-in S Pen, which is a first for the Galaxy S series. This decision of course is logical, due to the fact that Samsung decided to ditch its Note series last year.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera system, and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with some versions being powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2200 chip designed in collaboration with AMD.

Samsung’s other Galaxy S22 models will be powered by the same processors, but they will probably have less RAM. The non-Ultra Galaxy S22 phones are expected to feature a more modest 50MP triple-camera system and smaller batteries and screens. All Galaxy S22 phones are expected to come with Android 12 out of the box.

Recently Samsung finally released its Galaxy S21 FE. According to some, the delay of this smartphone makes it a hard pill to swallow, as it comes with a price of $699 and specs from last year.

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ leaked photos  



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 rumors


Samsung is also reportedly announcing its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. It is unconfirmed as to whether we will see one or more models debut in the coming weeks.

Alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy include a very big 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with a rather controversial notch in the middle. The premium tablet should also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, have up to 16GB of RAM, and feature four stereo speakers, two selfie cameras, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Tab S8 series will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. These tablets offered premium built, great specs, and good looks.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are another two Samsung tablets reported to be announced soon. Unlike the Tab S8 Ultra, these won’t feature a controversial dual-selfie-camera notch and will have smaller displays. Nevertheless, the non-Ultra Tab S8 devices should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor too.

All Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are expected to arrive with Android 12 out of the box and S-Pen support.


Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro


Once again both OnePlus and Samsung are releasing their 2022 flagships at a similar time. The OnePlus 10 Pro has already seen its debut in China, and it should soon be available globally too. The two rivals are expected to hit the stores at pretty much the same time and have similar to one another price tags.

OnePlus has included some impressive specs in its new beast of a phone, like 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 50MP triple-camera system. The screen of the OnePlus is also impressive, but is all this going to be enough to beat Samsung? We will find out soon enough, so stay tuned.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (91 updates)
