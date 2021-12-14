Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories Samsung

Galaxy S22 series could come with 25W wireless charging

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Galaxy S22 series could with 25W wireless charger
A filing made by Samsung with the FCC has just been discovered, bringing a possible new future accessory to light: in particular, a 25-Watt wireless charging pad.

The FCC, or the Federal Communications Commission, is the official regulator in the U.S. of all radio, TV, wire, cable, and satellite communications in the United States. Any manufacturer that wishes to produce a new cell phone or charging accessory must first have their related application approved by the Commission, before it can be sold in US stores.

Now, the fact that Samsung has filed for the application does not immediately guarantee that such a charger will come to stores in the near future, as it's still a bit early to know. However, it is very likely that it will, as the company seems to have more or less completed the design of the new fast charging pad, and published photos of the accessory along with specs and hands-on testing in the filing (shown below).



Now, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series awaiting a January or February release next year, it wouldn't be unreasonable to speculate that this charger could be made specially with these flagships in mind, as none of Samsung's current top-tier handsets feature 25W fast charging. The most that the Galaxy S21 series can support wirelessly is 15W, although the Galaxy S21 Ultra can charge at a rate of up to 25W via a USB-C cable.

As reported by MySmartPrice, the Korean company may also end up increasing the wired fast charging support for the top model of the upcoming series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it currently maxes out at 25 Watts via cable, rumor has it that this will be increased to 45 Watts for the new Ultra. How this will affect battery health over time, however, only time can tell. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
T-Mobile challenges Google’s Chromecast with an ethernet Google TV dongle
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
T-Mobile challenges Google’s Chromecast with an ethernet Google TV dongle
Everyone's "copying" the iPhone, yet no one steals this?
by Rado Minkov,  7
Everyone's "copying" the iPhone, yet no one steals this?
Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri
The best Nokia phones money can buy - updated December 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
The best Nokia phones money can buy - updated December 2021
MIUI 13 logo and features leak in a series of videos
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
MIUI 13 logo and features leak in a series of videos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless