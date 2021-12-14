Galaxy S22 series could come with 25W wireless charging





The FCC, or the Federal Communications Commission, is the official regulator in the U.S. of all radio, TV, wire, cable, and satellite communications in the United States. Any manufacturer that wishes to produce a new cell phone or charging accessory must first have their related application approved by the Commission, before it can be sold in US stores.





Now, the fact that Samsung has filed for the application does not immediately guarantee that such a charger will come to stores in the near future, as it's still a bit early to know. However, it is very likely that it will, as the company seems to have more or less completed the design of the new fast charging pad, and published photos of the accessory along with specs and hands-on testing in the filing (shown below).













Now, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series awaiting a January or February release next year, it wouldn't be unreasonable to speculate that this charger could be made specially with these flagships in mind, as none of Samsung's current top-tier handsets feature 25W fast charging. The most that the Galaxy S21 series can support wirelessly is 15W, although the Galaxy S21 Ultr a can charge at a rate of up to 25W via a USB-C cable.





MySmartPrice As reported by, the Korean company may also end up increasing the wired fast charging support for the top model of the upcoming series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it currently maxes out at 25 Watts via cable, rumor has it that this will be increased to 45 Watts for the new Ultra. How this will affect battery health over time, however, only time can tell.

