Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US

After admitting the lag and stuttering camera issues
that many Galaxy S21
users complain about, Samsung
promised to roll out a fix as soon as possible. Three weeks later, the promised fix is rolling out to some Galaxy S21 series users in the United States.
Even better, the update doesn't just address the camera issues, but also improves some features and adds a new security patch. SamMobile
reports that Comcast and Xfinity Mobile are now rolling out this important update to their Galaxy S21 models.
Samsung revealed
last week the most important changes Galaxy S21
users should expect to get in this update, such as Portrait Mode improvements and memory usage optimizations when using high zoom levels (should eliminate the zooming stutter), as well as the promised fix for the camera lag issues.
Aside from that, the update includes a new feature that should make it easier for users to scan and recognize QR codes from images stored in the gallery. Last but not least, the video call effects feature received some improvements too.
As mentioned earlier, Samsung decided to deliver these fixes and improvements along with the June security patch, so Galaxy S21
owners will be getting that as well.
