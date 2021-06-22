$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android Software updates Camera Xfinity

Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 22, 2021, 8:25 PM
0
Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US
After admitting the lag and stuttering camera issues that many Galaxy S21 users complain about, Samsung promised to roll out a fix as soon as possible. Three weeks later, the promised fix is rolling out to some Galaxy S21 series users in the United States.

Even better, the update doesn't just address the camera issues, but also improves some features and adds a new security patch. SamMobile reports that Comcast and Xfinity Mobile are now rolling out this important update to their Galaxy S21 models.

Samsung revealed last week the most important changes Galaxy S21 users should expect to get in this update, such as Portrait Mode improvements and memory usage optimizations when using high zoom levels (should eliminate the zooming stutter), as well as the promised fix for the camera lag issues.

Aside from that, the update includes a new feature that should make it easier for users to scan and recognize QR codes from images stored in the gallery. Last but not least, the video call effects feature received some improvements too.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung decided to deliver these fixes and improvements along with the June security patch, so Galaxy S21 owners will be getting that as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
25%off $600 Special Amazon 13%off $700 Special BestBuy $220off $580 Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
57%off $450 Special Walmart $800off $200 Special Samsung 20%off $800 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$609off $1400 Special Samsung $750off $450 Special Samsung 25%off $900 Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android
Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite
Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 is getting Android 11 in the US
These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP
by Alan Friedman,  0
These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP
Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Google search app and widget crashing now? Wait to hear the official fix...
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless