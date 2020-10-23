This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything









Samsung Galaxy S21+ design









Granted, they aren't as fleshed-out, as they seem to leak straight from a designer's computer program, but the camera island fusion with the top left corner sides, and the minimal chin that Samsung will reportedly call Blade Bezel , are clearly visible.









That blending of the camera island with the frame is a rather unique design decision, and makes the rear look like it's been etched into a piece of marble, with only the camera set remaining elevated, as if to emphasize its significance. As for the Galaxy S21+ specs, here's what to expect:





Flat 6.8" QHD+ OLED display

4600mAh battery with 25W charger

Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 1000 chipsets

64MP ultrawide + 10MP main + 10MP ultrawide cameras

up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM

128GB base UFS 3.1 storage







