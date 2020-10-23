Get Galaxy A71 with Unlimited plan from Ultra Mobile

Samsung

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 23, 2020, 5:12 AM
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything
After the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it's now time for the Galaxy S21+ to appear, for a complete leak trifecta of Samsung's upcoming spring 2021 flagships.

Well, not exactly spring, as the Galaxy S21 may be released on February 5, a month earlier than Samsung usually does, to take advantage of Huawei's market absence and counter Apple's late iPhone 12 series launch timeframe.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ design


The newly-leaked Galaxy S21+ CAD drawings, obtained by MySmartPrice, depict a phone that looks very similar to the S21 and S21 Ultra CAD-based renders before it. 

Granted, they aren't as fleshed-out, as they seem to leak straight from a designer's computer program, but the camera island fusion with the top left corner sides, and the minimal chin that Samsung will reportedly call Blade Bezel, are clearly visible.


That blending of the camera island with the frame is a rather unique design decision, and makes the rear look like it's been etched into a piece of marble, with only the camera set remaining elevated, as if to emphasize its significance. As for the Galaxy S21+ specs, here's what to expect:

  • Flat 6.8" QHD+ OLED display
  • 4600mAh battery with 25W charger
  • Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 1000 chipsets
  • 64MP ultrawide + 10MP main + 10MP ultrawide cameras
  • up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM
  • 128GB base UFS 3.1 storage


