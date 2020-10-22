iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

That chinless, carved Galaxy S21 design? It could be called Blade Bezel

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 22, 2020, 8:53 AM

If you thought that the Galaxy S21 series that is about to be announced as early as January, will look like the Galaxy S20 models from the spring, you might be in for a surprise. Samsung is reportedly preparing a design refinement to what is already one of the best screen-to-body ratio scores in its class.

And no, we are not talking about the camera island that is going to be beautifully fused with the corner sides, as you can see in the leaked design video above, but rather about the screen frame and the bezels.

ALSO Read:


Look, Ma, no chin!


One famous leaky cat claims that not only will the Galaxy S21 and S21+ be equipped with flat displays, like the S20 FE but that the width of the side bezel will be uniform all around the new S21 series. In other words, no more thicker chins at the bottom, after Samsung did wonders with shrinking the top bezel thanks to the Infinity-O design with a punch hole for the front camera.

Apparently only the Galaxy S21 Ultra will carry a slightly curved display, and, in order to achieve the bezel uniformity, Samsung may have resorted to a slight thickening overall. In other words, Samsung has evidently managed to shrink the bottom chin to 3mm, but that's as far as it can go, considering that this is the area that houses the display connector, and, instead of pushing further, it simply made the rest of the frame of equal width.

What does that all mean? Well, the Galaxy S21 will reportedly be slightly wider than the S20 - 151.7mm x 71.2mm x 8mm dimensions, against the S20's 151.7mm x 69.1mm x 7.9mm - in order to accommodate the uniform bezel that will now be 1mm wider at the sides. We'd take it, if it achieves the symmetric look that you saw in the leaked renders of the S21 series.

Blade Bezel lands on the Galaxy S21


Samsung may be so proud of its uniform display frame width creation at the Galaxy S21 models' front, that the folks from LetsGoDigital unearthed a trademark it has been granted in Korea, for a design feature called Blade Bezel.

Putting two and two together, we could deduce that Samsung is referring to the new chinless Galaxy S21 design at the front, with the bottom bezel shaved off to the minimum and made to look uniform all around the frame. 

Alternatively, it could also refer to that sloping, flatter side at the top right corner that makes the back loo like it's been cut from a piece of marble with only the camera island standing loud and proud, fused with the corner sides. Since the Galaxy S21 release date is expected to be as early as February 5, we should know much more about its design soon enough. 

In short, Samsung could make the Galaxy S21 series the most beautiful phones it has created so far, refining all the little compromises of the "bezel-less" design that has been all the rage for the past two years or so. Do you like where the S21 models' design could be heading?

