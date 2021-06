You can still save $200 on a Galaxy S21+ phone

20%

$200 off

Don’t worry, though. You can still score a Galaxy S21 device with a substantial discount on Amazon, days after the big shopping event. There’s an active deal on a Phantom Violet Galaxy S21+, shavingorits price.The Galaxy S21+ is the middle child in Samsung’s S21 family but this doesn’t mean that it’s inferior to its siblings in any possible way. Quite on the contrary - it boasts excellent performance, great battery life, a versatile camera system, and an incredible Super AMOLED display that can intelligently switch between 48 and 120Hz refresh rates.You can always jump straight to our Samsung Galaxy S21+ review if you need more details. But in a nutshell - it’s one of the best Galaxy phones you can buy at the moment.So, if you failed to score one of these on Prime Day, now you have your second chance. The discount is almost the same as the one we saw during the sale event, but the color options are limited (black and purple ones offering the best discounts). On the other hand, the deal is for an unlocked US-version device, so you don’t need to sign anything.