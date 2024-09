Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets a security boost as the September 2024 patch arrives

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Image credit — PhoneArena

Settings > Software update > Download and install

While the excitement builds for the upcoming Android 15 -based One UI 7.0, this security patch offers a crucial layer of protection in the meantime. By addressing numerous security concerns, it guarantees a safer and more reliable smartphone experience forusers.The security issues tackled in this patch range from critical to high levels of severity. They cover various aspects of the device's software, including the core operating system, Samsung's proprietary apps and third-party components. A number of the vulnerabilities addressed were related to remote code execution, elevation of privilege and information disclosure — which, if exploited, could have serious consequences for users' data and privacy.users on eligible networks can easily access the update by navigating to. For those comfortable with manual installations, the firmware is also available for download from Samsung's database or other trusted sources. However, if you choose this second option, make sure you know what you're doing. Also, remember to back up your data before attempting a manual installation.As a tech enthusiast, I appreciate Samsung's dedication to keeping its devices secure, even for models that are no longer the latest and greatest. This timely security update shows that the company is truly committed to the safety and longevity of its products. It's a reminder that even as we eagerly anticipate the next big software upgrade, staying protected against current threats is equally important. It also gives me confidence thatdevices that are being used in the wild will continue to be a reliable companion to its users for the foreseeable future.