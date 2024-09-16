Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets a security boost as the September 2024 patch arrives
Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung is taking its challenge to keep its older devices updated seriously and has taken a proactive step in safeguarding its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone by rolling out the September 2024 security patch. This update tackles a substantial 67 security vulnerabilities, reinforcing the device's defense against potential threats.
For now, the update is exclusively available for the carrier-locked variant (model SM-G990U) of this two year old device on DISH, MetroPCS, and T-Mobile networks in the US, with firmware version G990USQSCGXH1. Samsung plans to extend the availability to other models and carriers soon.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets September 2024 security patch. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While the excitement builds for the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7.0, this security patch offers a crucial layer of protection in the meantime. By addressing numerous security concerns, it guarantees a safer and more reliable smartphone experience for Galaxy S21 FE users.
The security issues tackled in this patch range from critical to high levels of severity. They cover various aspects of the device's software, including the core operating system, Samsung's proprietary apps and third-party components. A number of the vulnerabilities addressed were related to remote code execution, elevation of privilege and information disclosure — which, if exploited, could have serious consequences for users' data and privacy.
Galaxy S21 FE users on eligible networks can easily access the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. For those comfortable with manual installations, the firmware is also available for download from Samsung's database or other trusted sources. However, if you choose this second option, make sure you know what you're doing. Also, remember to back up your data before attempting a manual installation.
As a tech enthusiast, I appreciate Samsung's dedication to keeping its devices secure, even for models that are no longer the latest and greatest. This timely security update shows that the company is truly committed to the safety and longevity of its products. It's a reminder that even as we eagerly anticipate the next big software upgrade, staying protected against current threats is equally important. It also gives me confidence that Galaxy S21 FE devices that are being used in the wild will continue to be a reliable companion to its users for the foreseeable future.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: