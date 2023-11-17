Best Buy is keeping the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alive with a nice Black Friday 2023 discount





Galaxy S21 FE, for instance, is only marked down by a cool 250 bucks from a $599.99 list price at Best Buy, thus unsurprisingly undercutting the newer and more advanced Galaxy S23 FE. Interestingly, this particular member of the ever-expanding Fan Edition product family is no longer available from either Amazon or Samsung's own official US e-store at any price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.

That makes us believe Best Buy might run out of S21 FE inventory well before the actual Black Friday "holiday", which is technically scheduled for next Friday, November 24. We wouldn't be surprised if the handset vanishes without a trace by the end of this weekend, especially seeing as how it has never been quite so affordable in an unlocked variant with no strings attached before today.









Then you have the aforementioned Galaxy S23 FE to consider at an unexpectedly low price of $400 this Black Friday... season, as well as a slightly cheaper Galaxy A54 5G model. It's clearly not easy to choose the best phone for your needs and budget out of this collection of ultra-affordable Android soldiers with respectable hardware specifications, but despite its somewhat advanced age, the S21 FE certainly has its strengths, vowing to receive major OS updates for a few more years and sporting an undeniably high-quality 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology. If only the cameras were better...