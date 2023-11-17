Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

Google's budget-friendly Pixel 7a plunges in price on Amazon for Black Friday

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's budget-friendly Pixel 7a plunges in price on Amazon for Black Friday
For a budget-friendly phone to be, well, more affordable, manufacturers need to cut many corners. This is why budget phones often have mediocre performance and cameras. However, there are pocket-friendly handsets like Apple's iPhone SE 3 and Google's Pixel 7a, which are exceptions to that rule, and right now, the latter is available with a pretty awesome 25% discount, which will result in sweet savings of $125 if you act fast and take advantage of this offer right now.

Google Pixel 7a: Now $125 off on Amazon for Black Friday!

Grab the Pixel 7a from Amazon and save $125. The phone has awesome performance for a budget phone, takes beautiful photos, and has good battery life. In other words, this fella is a real bargain for money
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon


Packed with 8GB of RAM and Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, which, by the way, is the same silicon found in the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a delivers top-tier performance despite its budget price tag.

In addition to that, this bad boy stays true to its Pixel lineage and takes incredible pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. Furthermore, both shooters can capture videos in 4K at 30fps, which is pretty impressive for a smartphone in the budget segment.

Carrying on to battery life, the Pixel 7a sports a small 4385mAh power cell, which, however, has enough juice to last you a whole day without any top-ups. The phone even supports 7.5W wireless charging despite its pocket-friendly price.

So, with amazing performance, awesome camera capabilities, and nice battery life, the Pixel 7a is a real bargain any day. Therefore, it will be a shame to miss out on your chance to snatch this incredible smartphone while it's an even bigger steal while it's enjoying Amazon's sweet Black Friday discount.

What are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a brand-new Pixel 7a at a heavily reduced price before it's too late and this sweet offer goes into the abyss.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Foundry's 4nm yield doubles from 2022 to 70%
Samsung Foundry's 4nm yield doubles from 2022 to 70%
iOS 17.1 breaks iPhone 15 wireless charging on some GM vehicles
iOS 17.1 breaks iPhone 15 wireless charging on some GM vehicles
Huawei has a problem; it can't meet the heavy demand for the 5G Mate 60 line
Huawei has a problem; it can't meet the heavy demand for the 5G Mate 60 line
Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 is out now for eligible Pixel devices. Pixel 8 series update coming soon.
Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 is out now for eligible Pixel devices. Pixel 8 series update coming soon.
Google Photos rolls out new AI-powered features to help you organize your photo library
Google Photos rolls out new AI-powered features to help you organize your photo library
No more free lunch for WhatsApp Android users as backups will be deducted from storage limit
No more free lunch for WhatsApp Android users as backups will be deducted from storage limit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless