Google's budget-friendly Pixel 7a plunges in price on Amazon for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For a budget-friendly phone to be, well, more affordable, manufacturers need to cut many corners. This is why budget phones often have mediocre performance and cameras. However, there are pocket-friendly handsets like Apple's iPhone SE 3 and Google's Pixel 7a, which are exceptions to that rule, and right now, the latter is available with a pretty awesome 25% discount, which will result in sweet savings of $125 if you act fast and take advantage of this offer right now.
Packed with 8GB of RAM and Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, which, by the way, is the same silicon found in the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a delivers top-tier performance despite its budget price tag.
In addition to that, this bad boy stays true to its Pixel lineage and takes incredible pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. Furthermore, both shooters can capture videos in 4K at 30fps, which is pretty impressive for a smartphone in the budget segment.
So, with amazing performance, awesome camera capabilities, and nice battery life, the Pixel 7a is a real bargain any day. Therefore, it will be a shame to miss out on your chance to snatch this incredible smartphone while it's an even bigger steal while it's enjoying Amazon's sweet Black Friday discount.
What are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a brand-new Pixel 7a at a heavily reduced price before it's too late and this sweet offer goes into the abyss.
Packed with 8GB of RAM and Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, which, by the way, is the same silicon found in the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a delivers top-tier performance despite its budget price tag.
In addition to that, this bad boy stays true to its Pixel lineage and takes incredible pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. Furthermore, both shooters can capture videos in 4K at 30fps, which is pretty impressive for a smartphone in the budget segment.
Carrying on to battery life, the Pixel 7a sports a small 4385mAh power cell, which, however, has enough juice to last you a whole day without any top-ups. The phone even supports 7.5W wireless charging despite its pocket-friendly price.
So, with amazing performance, awesome camera capabilities, and nice battery life, the Pixel 7a is a real bargain any day. Therefore, it will be a shame to miss out on your chance to snatch this incredible smartphone while it's an even bigger steal while it's enjoying Amazon's sweet Black Friday discount.
What are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a brand-new Pixel 7a at a heavily reduced price before it's too late and this sweet offer goes into the abyss.
Things that are NOT allowed: