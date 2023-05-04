Grab a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from Metro by T-Mobile at a huge discount

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
If you’re looking to replace an older phone, Metro by T-Mobile has a great deal right now. One of the best Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale for just $140. Although the phone costs just $100, you’ll have to pay for one month of Unlimited LTE plan in advance, which is why the total amount you’ll have to pay is $140.

To get the deal, simply visit the carrier’s website and choose the “Need a new number” option. It’s the only one that has a $99.99 price beside it. Add the phone to the cart and make sure to select the “Unlimited $40/month promotion.” The final price at checkout will be $139.99 and includes 2-day free shipping.

In case you’re not familiar with Metro by T-Mobile’s Unlimited $40/month plan, here is what you get:

  • Unlimited high-speed data
  • Access to the T-Mobile 5G network
  • T-Mobile Tuesdays
  • ScamShield
  • 1-year subscription VIX+ for free

It’s important to mention that the phone you get will be locked for 180 days. You will not be able to unlock before the time runs out to use it on other carriers. Also, this is a prepaid deal that doesn’t involve contracts, so you don’t need to cancel anything.

If you don’t want to use the plan for more than one month, which is already paid in advance when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, then make sure that you don’t sign up for AutoPay. You can stop paying for the service and put your phone in the drawer until you can get it unlocked. Obviously, you will no longer be able to use the service once you stop paying for it.

Introduced last year, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers excellent value for the money. The key specs include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a stunning 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

