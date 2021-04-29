Samsung Galaxy S20 series update brings camera improvements, more
The most recent Galaxy S20 update is meant to improve the overall performance of the camera. While this can mean anything, including picture quality improvements or processing speed, at least we know something should work better.
Now, this update, although it might seem minor, it weighs in at 600MB, so you'll probably want to download it via Wi-Fi rather than the cellular network. According to SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out in Germany, but we doubt it will take too long to expand to other countries.