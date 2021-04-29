Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update brings camera improvements, more

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 29, 2021, 1:36 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 series update brings camera improvements, more
The Galaxy S20 is getting its monthly security patch this week, but Samsung added a couple of additional changes in this update. If you've been a bit disappointed about the phone's camera performance (although you shouldn't), then you're in luck.

The most recent Galaxy S20 update is meant to improve the overall performance of the camera. While this can mean anything, including picture quality improvements or processing speed, at least we know something should work better.

Aside from that, the update should also improve file sharing between Galaxy devices using Quick Sharing, and, of course, the security of the phone is now up to date thanks to the May security patch.

Now, this update, although it might seem minor, it weighs in at 600MB, so you'll probably want to download it via Wi-Fi rather than the cellular network. According to SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out in Germany, but we doubt it will take too long to expand to other countries.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.7
$1000 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $999 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

8.3
$1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1199 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.9

User Score:

9.1
$1400 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1400 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%
Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless