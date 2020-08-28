Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Samsung vastly improves its already impressive Galaxy S20+ 5G trade-in discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 28, 2020, 6:08 AM
Samsung vastly improves its already impressive Galaxy S20+ 5G trade-in discounts
If you feel like the "standard" Galaxy S20 is too small, the Note 20 too plasticky, and the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra too large and/or expensive, Samsung might have the perfect high-end smartphone for your needs and preferences in the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20+.

Of course, the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is hardly what we'd call affordable, normally fetching $1,200 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but if you hurry, you can considerably lower that arguably excessive price point with an eligible trade-in. 

We're not talking about your typical trade-in discounts available on Samsung's official US website, mind you, which are themselves pretty significant, with a special "Upgrade Friday" offer essentially boosting your savings by a cool $200 across the board for 24 hours only. The improved markdown applies to every single smartphone qualifying for a trade-in, including the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S10, Note 10, Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max but also venerable devices such as the iPhone 6s, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, or S7 Active.

While Samsung advertises the killer deal as capable of reducing the starting price of an unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G to $499.99, you can actually take that further down to $399.99 if you have a fully working Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10 5G, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max to trade in. All in all therefore, you're looking at a discount of up to 800 bucks, as well as the rare chance to get the S20+ 5G for the price of the smaller and slightly less impressive S20 5G.

But perhaps the most interesting part about this limited promotion is how much money you can save when trading in one of the aforementioned Samsung or Apple-made oldies. The Galaxy S7, for instance, is normally valued at a measly $45, a discount you can take all the way up to $245 without doing anything special. Apple's iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus are all eligible for $450 price cuts on Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G, which is also how much you can get if you trade in Google's mid-range Pixel 3a or 3a XL.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G is currently available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black hues with 128 gigs of internal storage space only, as well as a hefty 12 gigs of memory, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, a large 4,500mAh battery, and four rear-facing cameras.

