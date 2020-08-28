Samsung vastly improves its already impressive Galaxy S20+ 5G trade-in discounts





Of course, the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is hardly what we'd call affordable, normally fetching $1,200 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but if you hurry, you can considerably lower that arguably excessive price point with an eligible trade-in.

















While Samsung advertises the killer deal as capable of reducing the starting price of an unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G to $499.99, you can actually take that further down to $399.99 if you have a fully working Galaxy Note 10 , Note 10+, Note 10 5G, Apple iPhone 11 Pro , or 11 Pro Max to trade in. All in all therefore, you're looking at a discount of up to 800 bucks, as well as the rare chance to get the S20+ 5G for the price of the smaller and slightly less impressive S20 5G.





But perhaps the most interesting part about this limited promotion is how much money you can save when trading in one of the aforementioned Samsung or Apple-made oldies. The Galaxy S7, for instance, is normally valued at a measly $45, a discount you can take all the way up to $245 without doing anything special. Apple's iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus are all eligible for $450 price cuts on Samsung's Galaxy S20 + 5G, which is also how much you can get if you trade in Google's mid-range Pixel 3a or 3a XL.





The Galaxy S20+ 5G is currently available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black hues with 128 gigs of internal storage space only, as well as a hefty 12 gigs of memory, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, a large 4,500mAh battery, and four rear-facing cameras.



