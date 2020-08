Samsung may sweeten T-Mobile's free Galaxy A71 5G offer with 3 years of Android updates

According to TizenHelp , a Samsung Korea spokesperson has had the fanbase excited by promising three full years of Android version updates for the phones in Samsung's A-series, or at least the top tier, the so-called upper midrange category.













The free phone, or the fact that T-Mobile throws in the Galaxy A71 5G in the package for just $5 more per month, makes it pretty exciting to hear that those who take advantage of the generous offer for a 5G phone and plan, can also be graced with three years of Android updates. Go, Sammy, you've been good with updates lately.







Move over, Google Pixel , you are not the biggest game in town when it comes to Android updates now. After announcing its commitment to at least three running years of updates to the newest Android version for its flagship phones in the Galaxy S and Note lines, Samsung is apparently mulling the same for its midrangers.