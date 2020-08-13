Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (Verizon)

View

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (Verizon)

View
Samsung

Samsung may sweeten T-Mobile's free Galaxy A71 5G offer with 3 years of Android updates

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 13, 2020, 8:28 AM
Samsung may sweeten T-Mobile's free Galaxy A71 5G offer with 3 years of Android updates
Move over, Google Pixel, you are not the biggest game in town when it comes to Android updates now. After announcing its commitment to at least three running years of updates to the newest Android version for its flagship phones in the Galaxy S and Note lines, Samsung is apparently mulling the same for its midrangers.

According to TizenHelp, a Samsung Korea spokesperson has had the fanbase excited by promising three full years of Android version updates for the phones in Samsung's A-series, or at least the top tier, the so-called upper midrange category.

These are anything from the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to the Galaxy A90, and we do remember that the other day T-Mobile announced a family plan promo of 4 lines with unlimited 5G for $25 apiece a month. Existing T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers can also snag a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for absolutely free with the new offer.

The free phone, or the fact that T-Mobile throws in the Galaxy A71 5G in the package for just $5 more per month, makes it pretty exciting to hear that those who take advantage of the generous offer for a 5G phone and plan, can also be graced with three years of Android updates. Go, Sammy, you've been good with updates lately.

 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak
Popular stories
Microsoft's one-of-a-kind Surface Duo gets a US release date and price tag at last
Popular stories
New variable refresh rate screen to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless