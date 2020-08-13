Samsung may sweeten T-Mobile's free Galaxy A71 5G offer with 3 years of Android updates
According to TizenHelp, a Samsung Korea spokesperson has had the fanbase excited by promising three full years of Android version updates for the phones in Samsung's A-series, or at least the top tier, the so-called upper midrange category.
These are anything from the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to the Galaxy A90, and we do remember that the other day T-Mobile announced a family plan promo of 4 lines with unlimited 5G for $25 apiece a month. Existing T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers can also snag a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for absolutely free with the new offer.
The free phone, or the fact that T-Mobile throws in the Galaxy A71 5G in the package for just $5 more per month, makes it pretty exciting to hear that those who take advantage of the generous offer for a 5G phone and plan, can also be graced with three years of Android updates. Go, Sammy, you've been good with updates lately.