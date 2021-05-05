Samsung replaces the Exynos Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon version in Germany

Samsung has been selling flagships with different chipsets in different parts of the world for a long time now. It usually includes Snapdragon flagship chips in the US and defaults to its in-house Exynos chips in places like Europe and the UK, but has never revealed the real reason for this.









The practice has led to some backlash from the tech community - especially with the Galaxy S20 series . On top of that, the global chip shortage is likely to have affected the manufacturer too. Regardless of the reason, customers can rejoice!

The Snapdragon version of the S20 FE (and all other S20 models for that matter) performs significantly better in key areas like performance, battery life, and even camera quality on some occasions.





For now, the Galaxy S20 FE (4G) with a Snapdragon processor is only available in Germany, but we expect other countries in Europe and perhaps the UK to follow soon. There's also a 5G version of the same phone, which has always had Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865.





This one is €100 more expensive than the regular model that comes at €599 and offers some great hardware for the price, with triple cameras, excellent performance, and extras like wireless charging and water resistance.