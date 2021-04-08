A Galaxy S20 FE 4G with a Snapdragon 865+ processor on the way
In case you’ve been eyeing the brilliant Galaxy S20 FE 4G from last year, which is even cheaper now… it might be worth a wait, before jumping on one.
One of the reliable Twitter leaksters, UniverseIce, posted this:
Galaxy S20 FE will release the Snapdragon 865+ version, and Exynos990 stops production.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 6, 2021
The message is pretty clear. Samsung is said to ditch the Exynos 990 for the more reliable Snapdragon 865+ from last year. Not only that puts it on par with the S20 FE 5G, but actually will mean the 4G version of the S20 FE might outperform the 5G variant, since the latter used the SD 865 chip, and not the overclocked 865+.
The support pages on this leaked score also suggested the device might launch in all regions of the world, including Europe, the UK, and Asia.
The Galaxy S20 FE was a big hit last year, boasting a flagship processor (although, somewhat crippled in the Exynos 990 version), water-resistance, and great cameras.