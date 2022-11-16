'Certified renewed' Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 1-year warranty goes down to crazy low price
You may not expect a 2020-released high-ender to lead a late 2022 list of the best budget and affordable phones around, but at $269.99, it's hard to dispute the advantages of a "fully unlocked" Galaxy S20 FE 5G over a "modern" mid-ranger like the $450 Galaxy A53 5G.
Granted, that's not an entirely fair comparison for at least a couple of reasons, the most important of which being that we're dealing with "certified renewed" S20 FE units here rather than all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices.
Then again, this is not the same thing as buying a refurbished or used phone, with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty backing your purchase of a "completely remanufactured" handset with 128 gigs of internal storage space in a Cloud Navy color.
Although you won't get a charger included in the S20 FE's box at this crazy low $269.99 price, said box is brand-new, and the same goes for the battery inside of the 6.5-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse.
As you can imagine, the phone promises "full functionality" after clearing 400+ "rigorous" tests conducted by Samsung itself, as well as no "cosmetic imperfection" whatsoever. Simply put, it looks as good as new, works as well as a brand-new device, and costs a fraction of the $599.99 list price.
Of course, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has stopped being worth six Benjamins a while ago, although it still costs no less than $470 at Amazon right now, where it has previously dropped down to as low as $420.
270 bucks is quite a way lower than that, and in addition to an "outdated" Snapdragon 865 processor that's still considerably faster than what the best mid-range phones have going for them today, Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE also comes with generous 4,500mAh battery capacity, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, three... reasonably capable rear-facing cameras, and perhaps most importantly, stellar software support. That's right, we do expect an official Android 13 update to roll out any day now.
