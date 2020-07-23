Amazon's top deal of the day is an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e at a $200 discount





But the 5.8-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse was also not officially discontinued on the heels of the S20 series release, scoring instead a permanent discount from a $750 to a $600 starting price. While Samsung continues to charge six Benjamins for an entry-level configuration of the Galaxy S10e with 128 gigs of internal storage space and 6 gigs of memory, Amazon has a higher-end variant on sale for 24 hours only at $200 off its revised list price.



After that aforementioned price cut, this 8GB RAM/256GB ROM model normally costs $700, which means Amazon's newest markdown equates to a decent 29 percent shaved off the handset's MSRP. Naturally, we're talking about factory unlocked units backed by a full 1-year US warranty here, which you can take to any of the nation's major carriers for wireless service activation.





Obviously, this is a 4G LTE-only device, with key selling points also including a compact body that's ever so slightly larger than that of the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020) , a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, a modern hole punch (located on the top right corner), and no curves, as well as a surprisingly capable dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera setup.





The 3,100mAh battery is... not as bad as it sounds, while the side-mounted fingerprint scanner might not be very trendy but often trumps those screen-embedded biometric recognition solutions in terms of accuracy. The Samsung Galaxy S10e also has IP68 water resistance, fast charging capabilities, microSD support, and yes, even a headphone jack going for it, so if you don't care about 5G speeds, this could well be the number one value flagship to get... for an extremely limited time.



