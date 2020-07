Amazon's top deal of the day is an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e at a $200 discount

But the 5.8-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse was also not officially discontinued on the heels of the S20 series release, scoring instead a permanent discount from a $750 to a $600 starting price. While Samsung continues to charge six Benjamins for an entry-level configuration of the Galaxy S10e with 128 gigs of internal storage space and 6 gigs of memory, Amazon has a higher-end variant on sale for 24 hours only at $200 off its revised list price.



After that aforementioned price cut, this 8GB RAM/256GB ROM model normally costs $700, which means Amazon's newest markdown equates to a decent 29 percent shaved off the handset's MSRP. Naturally, we're talking about factory unlocked units backed by a full 1-year US warranty here, which you can take to any of the nation's major carriers for wireless service activation.





Obviously, this is a 4G LTE-only device, with key selling points also including a compact body that's ever so slightly larger than that of the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020) , a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, a modern hole punch (located on the top right corner), and no curves, as well as a surprisingly capable dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera setup.





The 3,100mAh battery is... not as bad as it sounds, while the side-mounted fingerprint scanner might not be very trendy but often trumps those screen-embedded biometric recognition solutions in terms of accuracy. The Samsung Galaxy S10e also has IP68 water resistance, fast charging capabilities, microSD support, and yes, even a headphone jack going for it, so if you don't care about 5G speeds, this could well be the number one value flagship to get... for an extremely limited time.





The Galaxy S10e hasn't been in the limelight in a long time, making its commercial debut way back in March 2019 and technically yielding no direct flat-screened sequel as part of the Galaxy S20 family five months ago.