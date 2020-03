Samsung Galaxy S10+ drops below £450 at GiffGaff (refurbished)

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is still a pretty fantastic device one year later and over at GiffGaff the flagship smartphone is now impressively cheap when purchased refurbished in the ‘Like New’ condition.GiffGaff describes this condition as “so good, you’ll think it’s brand new.” Most of the smartphones are purchased new and later returned unused, although GiffGaff still does tests to ensure everything is running perfectly. Plus, the company provides customers with a 12-month warranty.If you’re interested in acquiring a refurbished Galaxy S10+ , it is currently on sale for £449 via the GiffGaff website – £150 less than usual. You can pay that amount now or spread it over 24 months by paying £21.05 per month with a £25 upfront fee.A GiffGaff SIM plan is required to make the purchase. Those of you who don’t have one can choose the cheapest plan, which costs £10 per month, and cancel it after the first month, bringing the total cost of ownership to just £459.