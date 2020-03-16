Samsung Galaxy S10+ drops below £450 at GiffGaff (refurbished)
GiffGaff describes this condition as “so good, you’ll think it’s brand new.” Most of the smartphones are purchased new and later returned unused, although GiffGaff still does tests to ensure everything is running perfectly. Plus, the company provides customers with a 12-month warranty.
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ features a large 6.4-inch display coupled with a 10-megapixel selfie sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor for better portrait photos. The back, on the other hand, is adorned with a horizontal module that incorporates three sensors.
Leading the way is a 12-megapixel dual-aperture camera that supports Night Mode alongside a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative.
On the inside you’ll find the powerful Exynos 9820, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable internal storage in addition to Android 10.
