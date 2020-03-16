The iPhone 12 may land the first 3GHz A14 processor, ARM-ed Macs won't be far behind

Apple's ARM-based mobile processors in the iPhone or iPad feature custom made cores and graphics subsystem, and optimizations for the iOS operating system that is running on them, and that is something no other gadget maker can replicate with ease.





The A13 cores, for instance, are both more efficient and powerful than the stock ARM Cortex ones that most Android-bound chipsets from other processor makers. That partially explains also how Apple finally caught up to competing Android flagships in battery life with the humbler pack capacities that it uses in the iPhone 11 series, too.





We can expect the same from the A14, it seems, as an alleged Geekbench score (via Ice Universe ) from the rumored first mobile chipset built on the 5nm process returned some scorching results, and not only because of the record tally.





While the supposed beta Apple A14 production hit the top Geekbench 5 shelf among mobile processors with a single core 1658 score, and multi core 4612 points, it's the clock frequency that should leave one aghast. This has been the first mobile processor tested at the whopping 3.1 GHz, and, while your iPhone 12 won't be running at these peek speeds all the time, that's still very impressive.









Apple is known to brute-force its mobile processors to unseen clocks, which brings crazy performance levels, but takes heavy toll on degraded batteries, resulting in the iPhone throttling settlement the other day.







