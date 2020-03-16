The iPhone 12 may land the first 3GHz A14 processor, ARM-ed Macs won't be far behind
Apple's ARM-based mobile processors in the iPhone or iPad feature custom made cores and graphics subsystem, and optimizations for the iOS operating system that is running on them, and that is something no other gadget maker can replicate with ease.
The A13 cores, for instance, are both more efficient and powerful than the stock ARM Cortex ones that most Android-bound chipsets from other processor makers. That partially explains also how Apple finally caught up to competing Android flagships in battery life with the humbler pack capacities that it uses in the iPhone 11 series, too.
Apple is known to brute-force its mobile processors to unseen clocks, which brings crazy performance levels, but takes heavy toll on degraded batteries, resulting in the iPhone throttling settlement the other day.
The Apple A14 in the iPhone 12 could be another record beast, it seems, hitting the performance of the current decked-out iPad Pro, and the rumors that Apple will release the first Macs with ARM processors this year, are only beginning to sound more plausible by the day.