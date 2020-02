The Galaxy A80 is heavily discounted at Tesco Mobile right now

One of the most original Samsung devices released last year was the Galaxy A80 . It fetched a hefty £579 price tag at launch but is currently cheaper than ever thanks to Tesco Mobile’s fantastic new deal.If you head over to the Tesco Mobile website right now, you can get your hands on the Galaxy A80 for just £349. That’s a huge saving of £230 over its official retail price and significantly cheaper than Amazon, where it retails for £399 at the moment.A huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display graces the Galaxy A80’s front panel alongside extremely thin bezels and no notch or punch-hole of any kind. That’s because Samsung has fitted the phone with a rotating camera system that automatically appears when the selfie camera mode is activated.The camera setup is home to a 48-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative. Also present is an LED flash and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for better background blur.Powering the Galaxy A80 is Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 730 chipset and 8GB of RAM. A decent 128GB of internal storage is included too, although there’s no support for microSD cards.It ships with Android 9 Pie pre-installed but is expected to receive an update to Android 10 later this year. There’s also a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging to ensure decent battery life.