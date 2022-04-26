Samsung Galaxy S10 units in the US start getting One UI 4.1
The last major update for the Galaxy S10 series is on its way to the United States. If you’re using an unlocked Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, or Galaxy S10+ in the US, you’re most likely get the One UI 4.1 update in the coming days.
Along with all the new One UI 4.1 features and improvements, the new update also includes the April security patch. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S10 5G model is not yet eligible for One UI 4.1 in the US (via 9to5google), but chances are the phone will eventually get the update at some point this month.
For example, the camera received more options for portrait videos, including the ability to record portrait videos with the 3x lens on the rear camera in addition to the 1x lens. The phone’s Home screen widgets have been bundled together into one big Smart Widget. You can now swipe left or right through widgets or set them to rotate automatically to show the most relevant information based on what you need.
For Galaxy S10 owners, One UI 4.1 will be the last important update they’ll receive. Although these phones might continue to get security updates, it’s highly unlikely that Samsung will also release Android 13.
Still based on Android 12, One UI 4.1 promises to make your Galaxy S10 series phone’s user interface more intuitive and more secure. Almost every aspect the phone’s UI has been tweaked to further improved functionality and ease of use.
Samsung Health received enhanced tracking, while sharing has become much easier with the Galaxy S10 series. You should now be able to share your Wi-Fi network with someone else without the person having to enter the password. Also, when sharing pictures and videos with Quick Share, you’ll be able to include editing history to allow the receiver to see what’s changed or revert back to the original.
