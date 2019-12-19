Samsung Android

Huge Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals price, detailed spec sheet

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 19, 2019, 12:49 PM
Huge Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals price, detailed spec sheet
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been in the news quite a lot recently, but it’s not the only Lite-branded smartphone Samsung is developing. A more powerful Galaxy S10 Lite is also on the way and it’s the subject of this particular leak.

The Snapdragon 855, Android 10, 45W charging, and more


The people over at WinFuture have been able to obtain a detailed sheet of specifications which, when combined with the CAD-based renders that leaked a few weeks ago, reveals everything we need to know about the device.

Like several other Samsung phones released this year, the Galaxy S10 Lite looks set to incorporate a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 2400 x 1080p resolution and adopts the tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Renders suggest it’s a flat Infinity-O panel complete with a centered punch hole, but this detail couldn’t be corroborated today. 

Helping keep the lights on will be a massive 4,500mAh battery that looks set to one-up the entire Galaxy S10 series by supporting Samsung’s incredibly fast 45W charging technology. However, the implementation seems to come at the cost of wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Further extending battery life will be the efficient and latest Android 10 operating system paired with Samsung’s own One UI 2.0 custom overlay. The high-end device also includes one of the most powerful yet most efficient chipsets on the market.

Unlike the global variants of the Galaxy S10 which use Exynos processors, the Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855. It’s coupled with an impressive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, meaning the internal configuration is identical to that of the Galaxy S10+

Users can expand this with microSD cards of up to 1TB of storage. It’s unclear if Samsung is planning other variants of the phone with higher amounts of storage.

The Galaxy S10e has two cameras but this one has three


The camera department is arguably the biggest differentiating factor between this phone and the rest of the Galaxy S10 series. That’s because it ditches the premium sensors used on Samsung’s existing models in favor of mid-range alternatives.

Leading the way is a 48-megapixel main camera that boasts an f/2.0 aperture and incorporates optical image stabilization tech. The sensor is believed to use pixel binning technology, meaning it defaults to 12-megapixel shots that have better contrast, color reproduction, and detail. 

The secondary camera consists of a 12-megapixel sensor fitted with an ultra-wide-angle lens that offers an f/2.2 aperture. For reference, the premium Galaxy S10 models feature 16-megapixel alternatives. 

As for the third camera, it seems the South Korean giant has gone for something completely different by implementing a 5-megapixel macro camera. This is in stark contrast to the Galaxy S10e, which doesn’t even include one, and the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, which feature telephoto cameras. 

Lastly, consumers can expect to find an LED flash on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite pricing and availability


The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly be announced in mid-January alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It’s initially going to be available in India and other Asian markets, where it’ll be known as the Galaxy A91, before expanding to Europe and potentially the United States. 

In regards to pricing, it’s claimed today that the device will set European customers back €679 in most markets, although others with slightly lower taxes should be able to buy it for €669. Once shipments commence, the Galaxy S10 Lite is going to be available in black, white, and blue.

4 Comments

User123456789
1. User123456789

Posts: 1239; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

So, except for the Full HD screen, it is better than S10. But it is a Lite version.

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
3. joshuaswingle

Posts: 690; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

Cameras aren't as good either

posted on 21 min ago

Zrtsg
4. Zrtsg

Posts: 27; Member since: May 09, 2019

How do you know that cameras aren't good? Did you use it?

posted on 10 min ago

Elvis358
2. Elvis358

Posts: 278; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

These should be the specs for note 10 lite!

posted on 55 min ago

