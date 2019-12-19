Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost

It'll cost a lot less than the Galaxy Note 10



For reference, the premium Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ retailed at €949 and €1,209 respectively in Spain when sales begun. The standard Galaxy S10, on the other hand, has been permanently discounted down to €779 and the compact Galaxy S10e now costs €599.



Pricing information for other international markets has not yet been revealed and a US launch seems unlikely at this stage. But if Samsung adopts a different strategy and greenlights a US release, pricing in the region of $599 seems extremely likely.



This would allow the company to offer it as a credible alternative to flagship devices that also fills in the big gap that currently exists between Samsung’s mid-range and premium lineup in the US.

According to information obtained byfrom European retailers, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at €629.99 in Spain and Portugal at launch. These countries have slightly higher tax rates than some neighboring markets, meaning the phone could be available for €619.99 in a handful of other European countries.