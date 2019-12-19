Samsung Android

Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 19, 2019, 10:36 AM
Loads of people love the S Pen stylus but few are willing to spend $1,000 or more on a flagship phone. That’s why Samsung is developing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which will cost significantly less than its premium counterparts.

It'll cost a lot less than the Galaxy Note 10


According to information obtained by WinFuture from European retailers, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at €629.99 in Spain and Portugal at launch. These countries have slightly higher tax rates than some neighboring markets, meaning the phone could be available for €619.99 in a handful of other European countries.

For reference, the premium Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ retailed at €949 and €1,209 respectively in Spain when sales begun. The standard Galaxy S10, on the other hand, has been permanently discounted down to €779 and the compact Galaxy S10e now costs €599.

Pricing information for other international markets has not yet been revealed and a US launch seems unlikely at this stage. But if Samsung adopts a different strategy and greenlights a US release, pricing in the region of $599 seems extremely likely.

This would allow the company to offer it as a credible alternative to flagship devices that also fills in the big gap that currently exists between Samsung’s mid-range and premium lineup in the US.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 48 MP
  • Processor Samsug Exynos 9810, Octa-core, 2900 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 4500 mAh

