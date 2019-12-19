First real-life images of Samsung's new foldable phone leak out





The photos also reveal a tiny ticker screen that is active when the phone is folded. It shows the time and will also probably show missed notifications.





We have previously heard rumors about such a Samsung clamshell foldable and sources have speculated that it might be a lot more affordable than the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, so more people can jump on the new foldable form factor. This, however, might also mean that just like the Moto Razr, you will not get the fastest chip and other components on this phone. The Razr for example settles for a Snapdragon 7xx series chip, slower than the top-tier Snapdragon 8xx series.

These first images of the new clmashell Samsung foldable show a prototype allegedly spotted in the wild in China, and it rocks a design with a punch hole camera in the middle (something that Samsung refers to as Infinity-O design), much like the latest traditional Samsung handsets. The screen is a tall one, seemingly with a 21:9 aspect ratio and we can also see the familiar Samsung One UI interface.