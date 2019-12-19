First real-life images of Samsung's new foldable phone leak out
The photos also reveal a tiny ticker screen that is active when the phone is folded. It shows the time and will also probably show missed notifications.
We have previously heard rumors about such a Samsung clamshell foldable and sources have speculated that it might be a lot more affordable than the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, so more people can jump on the new foldable form factor. This, however, might also mean that just like the Moto Razr, you will not get the fastest chip and other components on this phone. The Razr for example settles for a Snapdragon 7xx series chip, slower than the top-tier Snapdragon 8xx series.
So when is this new Samsung foldable coming out? Rumors say it might get officially unveiled at the MWC tech conference in late February 2020, while the actual release date might be a bit later on in time.
How do you feel about this clamshell foldable phone design? Do you prefer it over the phone-to-tablet folding idea of the original Galaxy Fold?
