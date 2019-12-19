Samsung

First real-life images of Samsung's new foldable phone leak out

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 19, 2019, 1:34 AM
Samsung's first Galaxy Fold is an extremely cool idea, but not everyone can afford to spend two grand on a smartphone, and that's where a brand new foldable phone idea might come into play.

Earlier this year, at its Developer Conference, Samsung showed a different foldable phone design and today, for the first time, we see leaked real-life pictures of this next-gen device: a clamshell Samsung foldable that looks a lot like the new Moto Razr, and its idea is that when folded it is extremely compact, while when you unfold it, it actually has the size of a regular smartphone.

These first images of the new clmashell Samsung foldable show a prototype allegedly spotted in the wild in China, and it rocks a design with a punch hole camera in the middle (something that Samsung refers to as Infinity-O design), much like the latest traditional Samsung handsets. The screen is a tall one, seemingly with a 21:9 aspect ratio and we can also see the familiar Samsung One UI interface. 

The photos also reveal a tiny ticker screen that is active when the phone is folded. It shows the time and will also probably show missed notifications. 

We have previously heard rumors about such a Samsung clamshell foldable and sources have speculated that it might be a lot more affordable than the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, so more people can jump on the new foldable form factor. This, however, might also mean that just like the Moto Razr, you will not get the fastest chip and other components on this phone. The Razr for example settles for a Snapdragon 7xx series chip, slower than the top-tier Snapdragon 8xx series.


So when is this new Samsung foldable coming out? Rumors say it might get officially unveiled at the MWC tech conference in late February 2020, while the actual release date might be a bit later on in time.

How do you feel about this clamshell foldable phone design? Do you prefer it over the phone-to-tablet folding idea of the original Galaxy Fold?

7 Comments

Sloiz
Reply

1. Sloiz

Posts: 26; Member since: Jul 21, 2017

Ugly!

posted on 46 min ago

CrapGame
Reply

4. CrapGame

Posts: 18; Member since: Nov 29, 2019

I like it and I like the Razr too. However, unless it has a decent sized battery I'll pass. The battery in the Razr is pathetic.

posted on 29 min ago

legar123
Reply

2. legar123

Posts: 66; Member since: Mar 26, 2019

Waiting for the usual few users who labels every Samsung products as "Beasts"

posted on 41 min ago

lyndon420
Reply

5. lyndon420

Posts: 6900; Member since: Jul 11, 2012

You'd be better off hanging onto an apple article and waiting for apple to announce a wireless charger. ;) I'm reluctantly holding off on buying a Samsung S10 to replace my piss-poor LG V30...(sigh)

posted on 26 min ago

CrapGame
Reply

6. CrapGame

Posts: 18; Member since: Nov 29, 2019

Waiting for the Apple users to come along and trash the it until the Apple version is "invented" and it's the greatest thing ever.

posted on 22 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

3. Elvis358

Posts: 276; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

I prefer Motorola razr over this.

posted on 32 min ago

JMartin22
Reply

7. JMartin22

Posts: 2396; Member since: Apr 30, 2013

I don’t see the use of this foldable technology. It needs to advance to levels of science fiction to be practical. This early adopter stuff is more so for fluff gimmicks. Kind of like the dumb wireless charging tirade Apple is on. Where’s the convenience of not having faster wired charging speeds and the ability to wield your phone when it’s on the charger

posted on 1 min ago

