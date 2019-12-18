Samsung details the Galaxy S11's 108MP camera sensor specs with a new press release
While you may have been wondering if Samsung will indeed go crazy with a 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S11 series, it just dispelled most doubts by issuing a press release touting the wonders of its new "108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX, the industry’s first mobile image sensor to exceed 100 million pixels."
Samsung, however, mentions ISOCELL Plus this time around as a technology for isolating the individual pixels to prevent crosstalk and interference, whereas the "Plus" part wasn't there when it announced the same 108MP sensor developed with Xiaomi for the Mi Note 10 back in August.
What Samsung did share, apart from the improved instant autofocus feature, is the ability to overcome the poor low-light sensitivity of small pixels by binning a few of them into one, and still arriving at high detail and resolution levels:
Samsung has created a solution to mitigate these issues by incorporating Smart-ISO technology (including one low and one high amplification ISO) into the new mobile image sensor. The inclusion of this technology allows the sensor to intelligently select amplification levels according to how the scene is lit, optimizing light-to-electric signal conversation and making cameras more versatile across a range of lighting environments.
Notably, Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX helps users manage the age-old question in photography of – how best to capture photographs in low-light conditions. While taking pictures with smaller pixels allows for better resolution, utilizing larger pixels is the best way to improve the sensor’s ability to absorb light. Thus, it has been necessary to find some kind of middle ground in which good quality photos can be captured in poorly lit environments.
That’s where Samsung’s Tetracell Technology comes in. In the ISOCELL Bright HMX, an advanced algorithm rearranges pixels according to lighting condition, merging clusters of four pixels into single pixels and allowing 0.8μm pixels to be transformed into 1.6μm ones. Even after merging of pixels, by having over 100 million pixels to start with, ISOCELL Bright HMX still ensures incredibly high 27Mp resolutions for great low-light photography.
