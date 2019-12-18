Samsung details the Galaxy S11's 108MP camera sensor specs with a new press release





108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX, the industry’s first mobile image sensor to exceed 100 million pixels





Accompanied by the promo video you can watch above, the sensor writeup mentions it uses the same Tetracell technology that Samsung applied for its 64MP Bright HMX sensors that bin four adjacent 0.8 micron pixels into a virtual 1.6 micron one. That's still a far cry from the technique we heard that the Galaxy S11+ will use pixel -binning for a 3x3 neighbouring pixels grid instead of the 2x2 Tetracell tech.









Samsung, however, mentions ISOCELL Plus this time around as a technology for isolating the individual pixels to prevent crosstalk and interference, whereas the "Plus" part wasn't there when it announced the same 108MP sensor developed with Xiaomi for the Mi Note 10 back in August.









In any case, we are expecting a tailored version of this 108MP Bright HMX sensor to land in the top-shelf Galaxy S11+ at least, so it makes sense to keep some of its wonders under wraps before the announcement.





What Samsung did share, apart from the improved instant autofocus feature, is the ability to overcome the poor low-light sensitivity of small pixels by binning a few of them into one, and still arriving at high detail and resolution levels:



