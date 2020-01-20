Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300













Believe it or not, the Galaxy Note 9 costs as little as $279.95 through that channel, but predictably enough, this killer deal offered by the extremely reliable folks at Bidallies comes with one big "catch." The seller refurbished units on sale right now in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Ocean Blue hues with "minor scrapes or scratches" are locked to Sprint, which means you won't be able to use them on any other US wireless service provider.





If you don't have a problem taking this S Pen-wielding bad boy with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 845 processor to the nation's fourth-largest mobile network operator, you should know Bidallies vouches for the full functionality and "good cosmetic condition" of these Note 9 devices sold at a lower than ever price.





How low is $279.95? Let's just say Samsung charges more than that for the mid-range Galaxy A50 with a humbler screen, SoC, camera setup, storage, and memory counts in tow. Of course, the A50 is available in a brand-new unlocked variant at $350, but the Galaxy Note 9 comes with a handy S Pen as standard, a generous 4,000mAh battery, an almost surprisingly capable dual 12MP rear shooter system, a beautiful screen, powerful chipset, and 100 percent reliable fingerprint scanning solution.



