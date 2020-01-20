T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 20, 2020, 9:03 AM
Almost 18 months after its commercial debut, the Galaxy Note 9 is still alive and... compelling, especially for hardcore S Pen fans that prefer a clean, good old fashioned flagship design with razor-thin bezels over the somewhat divisive combination of a centered hole punch at the top of the Note 10 display and a small but noticeable "chin."

What's certainly difficult to like about the fall 2018-released Note 9 is that grossly exaggerated $900 regular price, although Samsung and Amazon have repeatedly brought the tag down into more reasonable territory lately. As usual, the best way to maximize your savings on an older handset is to buy it from a top-rated eBay vendor in refurbished condition.

Believe it or not, the Galaxy Note 9 costs as little as $279.95 through that channel, but predictably enough, this killer deal offered by the extremely reliable folks at Bidallies comes with one big "catch." The seller refurbished units on sale right now in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Ocean Blue hues with "minor scrapes or scratches" are locked to Sprint, which means you won't be able to use them on any other US wireless service provider.

If you don't have a problem taking this S Pen-wielding bad boy with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 845 processor to the nation's fourth-largest mobile network operator, you should know Bidallies vouches for the full functionality and "good cosmetic condition" of these Note 9 devices sold at a lower than ever price. 

How low is $279.95? Let's just say Samsung charges more than that for the mid-range Galaxy A50 with a humbler screen, SoC, camera setup, storage, and memory counts in tow. Of course, the A50 is available in a brand-new unlocked variant at $350, but the Galaxy Note 9 comes with a handy S Pen as standard, a generous 4,000mAh battery, an almost surprisingly capable dual 12MP rear shooter system, a beautiful screen, powerful chipset, and 100 percent reliable fingerprint scanning solution.

$605.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Amazon
$500.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 128GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh(29h 3G talk time)

