Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 21, 2020, 1:42 AM

After gracing us with the official press renders of the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Note 20 rotated in all their 360 glory for the world to see, Evan Blass from @evleaks fame now proves that he is on a roll by leaking none other than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G almighty.

Thanks to the rotating official render we can finally explore that intriguing Mystic Bronze version - a color that will apparently be an option for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well -  from all sides. 

Gone is the dual-tone camera island of the S20 Ultra, and we can clearly see the huge monotone island on the back with the intriguing new focusing sensor, and the square lens opening of the periscope zoom that this time around may be branded as 50x not the gimmicky 100x Space Zoom

The S Pen, as well as the speaker grill have been moved to the left of the charging port this time, so long term Note users might have a bit of a learning curve with the Note 20. We can immediately see that the Note 20 Ultra design is a bit more refined compared to the Note 10, with the top bezel shaved off more, and the punch hole looking a bit shrunk, just as rumored.

For the flat earth screen lovers, Samsung has prepared the Galaxy Note 20, but the Ultra model is pulling out all the stops of modern flagship phone design, with curved sides and seemingly great screen-to-body ratio. Do you like what you are seeing here?

  • Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.53" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz LTPS, 161mm x 75.2mm dimensions
  • Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4300mAh, 18W charging
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery capacity: 4500mAh, 25W charging

