Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour

Thanks to the rotating official render we can finally explore that intriguing Mystic Bronze version - a color that will apparently be an option for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well - from all sides.









The S Pen, as well as the speaker grill have been moved to the left of the charging port this time, so long term Note users might have a bit of a learning curve with the Note 20. We can immediately see that the Note 20 Ultra design is a bit more refined compared to the Note 10, with the top bezel shaved off more, and the punch hole looking a bit shrunk, just as rumored.