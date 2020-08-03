Samsung bringing its game to the Galaxy Note 20, the XBOX Pass game
Exclusive by MSP: Also, we know at this point that Samsung is really pushing for the Note20 Series to be gaming devices... They will be providing a new MOGA X5-X+ Game Controller with XBOX Game Pass 3-months subscription as pre-order gift in few regions.https://t.co/sI6sFpcysX— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2020
Launched back in 2017, the Xbox Game Pass service was dubbed "Netflix for video games," so it will keep Galaxy Note 20 owners entertained with hundreds of quality titles to play on your big-screen TV from the Note 20 without even having to have an Xbox console. Thus, Microsoft and Samsung will be saving you from $10-$15 a month, depending on which Game Pass tier you intended to hook your gaming addiction to.
