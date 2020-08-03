Samsung Microsoft

Samsung bringing its game to the Galaxy Note 20, the XBOX Pass game

Starting with the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung will elevate its partnership with Microsoft to new heights, it seems, tips MySmartPrice. The cooperation between Samsung and Microsoft already brought exclusive Xbox games to Samsung devices like the Galaxy S20, starting with Forza Street, which instead of Google Play was available on the Galaxy Store.

The large, well-cooled Note 20 Ultra will really be pushed as a mobile gaming device, and the joint venture of Samsung and Microsoft will now result not only in a free gamepad with the phone's purchase in certain markets, but also with a free Xbox Game Pass subscription for the first three months thrown in.



Launched back in 2017, the Xbox Game Pass service was dubbed "Netflix for video games," so it will keep Galaxy Note 20 owners entertained with hundreds of quality titles to play on your big-screen TV from the Note 20 without even having to have an Xbox console. Thus, Microsoft and Samsung will be saving you from $10-$15 a month, depending on which Game Pass tier you intended to hook your gaming addiction to.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

