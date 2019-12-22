Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
A Galaxy Note 9 on the inside and a Note 10 on the outside
Corroborating previous rumors about the phone being a repackaged Galaxy Note 9 in many ways, the specifications listed include last year’s flagship Exynos 9810 chipset coupled with a decent 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
This configuration should provide a pretty impressive level of performance and the storage count should be sufficient for most people. But if it isn’t, Samsung will reportedly support microSD cards of up 512GB, therefore enabling a maximum storage capacity of 640GB.
Like the company’s most recent devices, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will apparently ship with Android 10 and One UI 2.0 straight out of the box. The software is paired with a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging but no wireless charging, and a huge 6.7-inch Infinity-O display complete a centered punch hole.
The panel itself uses Samsung's favorite AMOLED technology and ditches the curved edges feature on the premium Galaxy Note 10 models in favor of flat ones. It also sports a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution and supports S Pen input via the included stylus which is understood to be identical to the Galaxy Note 10’s one.
Other notable features include an in-screen fingerprint scanner, support for 4G LTE networks, and the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack that Samsung previously removed from its flagship models.
The cameras are surprisingly better than expected
Everything mentioned above is accompanied by an updated rear panel that appears to be carved out of plastic. It’s also home to a new square-shaped camera module that houses three sensors and an LED flash.
Early rumors suggested the phone would arrive equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera but, in actual fact, Samsung has chosen a higher-quality 12-megapixel primary sensor that offers an f/1.7 aperture and supports dual-pixel autofocus technology.
This camera will be joined by another 12-megapixel sensor, although this time it’s paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens and supports an f/2.2 aperture. Completing the rear photographic experience was expected to be a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
However, Samsung has chosen to minimize the difference between its Lite-branded model and flagships by fitting the phone with a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter which enables 2x optical zoom. On a separate note, it’s worth pointing out the phone also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
As for features, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is understood to support 4K video recording at 60fps. Additionally, and just like the Galaxy S9, a Super Slow Motion Mode is to be expected.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite announcement and price
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to go official in mid-January alongside the slightly more powerful Galaxy S10 Lite. Availability will initially be limited to India and nearby Asian markets, but it’s believed Western Europe will receive access to the phone by the end of the month.
One recent report claimed the phone would retail at €629 in some European markets and €619 in others. However, a rectification has been made and it’s now understood to cost €609 in some countries and €599 in others.
This compares extremely favorably to the premium Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, which cost €949/€959 and €1199/€1209 respectively across the continent at launch. It also means the phone is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy S10 Lite, which is expected to retail at €669/€679 across Europe.
